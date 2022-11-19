Defeated Men’s Hockey by #15 UMass, 4-2





Next game: at Holy Cross 11-26-2022 | 19:00 FloHockey 610AM, 96.7FM, 930AM Nov. 26 (Sat) / 7pm Bee Holy Cross DURHAM, NH Reed Lebster scored the game-winner for the Minutemen as the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team fell to No. 15 UMass, 4-2, on Friday night at the Whittemore Center. The Wildcats fall to 3-10-1 (0-9-1 Hockey East), while the Minutemen move to 6-5-1 (2-5-0 Hockey East). NEXT ONE: The Wildcat will be back in action when they travel to Worcester to take on Holy Cross on Saturday, November 26 at 7pm on FloHockey. The next home game is against Boston University on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. on NESN+ and ESPN+. The game is Blue Out BU presented by Unitil. Go toUNHWildcats.com/Ticketsor call the ticket office at (603) 862-4000 for the most exciting family entertainment in New Hampshire. rating:#15 UMass 4, New Hampshire 2

Registrations:UNH (3-10-1, 0-9-1 Hockey East); UMass (6-5-1, 2-5-0 Hockey East)

Place:Durham, NH (Whitemore Center)

Date:Friday, November 18, 2022

Time:19:00

Presence:4,506 BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS | PHOTO GALLERY HOW IT HAPPENED: The Wildcats took the lead 1-0 at 1:07 of the first period on the power play when senior defenseman Calle Eriksson (Leksand, Sweden) sent a pass to freshmen forward Cy LeClerc (Brentwood, NH) who then ripped a shot into the top right corner of the net. Sophomore defender Colton Loon (Foothill Ranch, California) also provided an assist on goal. GOOAAAALLLL!!! Cy LeClerc with a @Unitil power play goal sponsored by @EnviroVantage to put the 'Cats up 1-0 in the first! Watch live on ESPN+ https://t.co/j9rPwVSP4y#BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/K7nucagzV8 UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) November 19, 2022 The Wildcats made it 2-0 at 5:52 of the first period as a junior forward Nick Caparelli (Middleton, Massachusetts) sent a puck straight from a faceoff to senior forward Ryan Black (Pomfret, Conn.) who then shot the puck to the bottom right corner of the glove, burying it in the back of the net. GOOOAALLL!!! Ryan Black scores to put the 'Cats in the lead 2-0! Watch live on ESPN+ https://t.co/j9rPwVSP4y#BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/gNeDR9KuZ4 UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) November 19, 2022 At 2:53 of the second period, the Minutemen scored their first goal of the night when Kenny Connors fired a shot that hit the left back corner of the net.. Scott Morrow and Cole O’Hara both recorded assists on the target.

The Minutemen made it 2-2 at 3:24 of the second period when Ryan Sullivan sent in a wrist shot and scored a crossbar down. Elliott McDermott and Matt Koopman both posted assists on goal.

At 6:24 of the second period, UMass took the lead as Lebster scored the Minutemen’s third goal of the game, assisted by Connors and Cal Kiefiuk.

At 3:48 PM, the Minutemen moved into a 4–2 lead when Ryan Lautenbach fired a one-timer and hit the top right corner of the net, assisted by Ryan Ufko and Cameron Michael.

WITHIN THE NUMBERS: Senior goalkeeper David Fessenden (Parker, Colo.) recorded 21 saves, while Luke Pavicich had 35 to secure the win.

(Parker, Colo.) recorded 21 saves, while Luke Pavicich had 35 to secure the win. UNH shot UMass, 37-25.

The Wildcats and the Minutemen both went 1-3 on the power play.

