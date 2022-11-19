Cincinnati high school football playoff scores, updates





Follow Week 14's Friday night action live as The Enquirer brings you real-time score updates across all playoff games from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Email the prep sports desk at [email protected] Ohio Moeller 38, Lakota West 20 – FINAL More:OHSAA DI Regional Soccer Final: Moeller ends Lakota West’s season for second straight year Lakota West -0 13 7 0 – 20 Moeller -7 17 14 0 – 38 m– Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick) LW– Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick) m– Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick) m—FG Mitchell 36 m– Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick) LW– Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick failed) m– Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick) LW– Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick) m– Shadow 7 run (Mitchell kick) Recordings: M 12-1, LW 12-1 Kings 46, Anderson 42 – FINAL More:“This is so special.” Kings knocks out Anderson in shootout for first-ever regional championship Anderson– 13 9 6 14 –42 Kings– 22 10 14 0 –46 A– Berg 34 pass from Scalf (Goethe kick) K– Mussari 47 pass from Kocher (Wik pass from Kelly) A– Mountain 1 run (kick failed) K– Mussari 6 pass from Kocher (Wik kick) K- Mussari 26 pass from Kocher (Wik kick) A-FG Goethe 23 K– FG Wik 27 A– Mountain 2 run (pass failed) K– Kocher 49 run (Wik kick) K– Kocher 51 run (Wik kick) A– Mountain 1 run (pass failed) K– Kocher 4 run (Wik kick) A– Alvarez 26 pass from Scalf (Smith pass from Scalf) A– Smith 18 pass from Scalf (kick failed) Registrations:K 13-1, A 8-6 Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17 – FINAL More:“I’m proud of them.” The perfect season of the best Badin football ends in DIII thriller A lot – 10 0 7 0 – 17 Tippe canoe – 3773 – 20 T FG Kleather 42 B FG Warner 30 B Russo 4 run (Warner kick) T Merry 28 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick) B Buckle 19 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick) T Liette 32 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick) T FG Kleather 23 Registrations: B 13-1, T 13-1 Wyoming vs. Taft (SATURDAY) Kentucky Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21 – FINAL More:“We’re not giving up.” Newport Central Catholic uses timely defense to beat Kentucky Country Day Newport Central Catholic 21 0 7 0 – 28 Kentucky Country Day 0 7 6 8 – 21 NCC Runyon 24 run (Barth kick) NCC Runyon 59 run (Barth kick) NCC Runyon 2 run (Barth kick) KCD Harris 6 run (Popa kick) KCD Humphries 12 pass from Harris (kick failed) NCC Runyon 7 pass from Smith (Barth kick) KCD Keene 6 pass from Harris (Harris run) Recordings: NCC 11-2, KCD 9-3 49 Beechwood, 12 Shelby Valley – FINAL More:Beechwood rolls into another spot in Kentucky semifinals after fielding Shelby Valley Beech wood 21 21 0 7 49 Shelby Valley 0 0 6 6 12 BW Flaherty 25 run (Kappes kick) BW Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick) BW Johnson 5 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick) BW Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick) BW Robinson Jr. 28 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick) BW Craycraft 35 INT back (Kappes kick) SV Newsome 4 run (kick failed) BW Harney 1 run (Cardosi kick) SV Bentley 56 pass from Johnson (kick failed) Registrations: BW 12-1, SV 10-3 Lloyd 41, Breathitt County 32 – FINAL More:“This feels great:” Lloyd is advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in 19 years Breathit County – 1270 13 – 32 Lloyd – 8 14 613 – 41 BC Combs 20 run (kick failed) L Zulager 67 kickoff return (Sebastian run) BC Gibson 4 run (pass failed) L Zulager 4 run (Westwood kick) L Zulager 15 run (Westwood kick) BC Combs 20 run (kick good) L Zulager 4 run (kick failed) BC Combing 9 run (run failed) L Sebastian 65 run (kick failed) BC Combs 2 run (kick good) L Zulager 28 pass from Collins (Westwood kick) Recordings: L 10-3, BC 9-3 Indiana East Central 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 21 – FINAL (OT) WATCH:IHSAA Class 4A Football Semi State Highlights: Roncalli vs. East Central East Central sophomore kicker Nathan McFee’s field goal in overtime propelled the Trojans to a 24–21 victory over Roncalli. Game of the game Special teams played a big role in this game. McFee’s field goal sealed the victory, but Eli Aston’s field goal block with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game into overtime. Aston came flying over the right side, timed his jump perfectly and knocked the kick out of the air with both hands. Turning point Aston’s field goal block completely changed the course of the match. If Roncalli converted the field goal, East Central would have had about 35 seconds to get into field goal range or go all the way to the end zone. Big moves are not the specialty of the Trojans, so Aston’s block saved the game for his team. Player of the Game: Eli Aston Aston has to be the choice here. Both running backs put in great performances, but Aston made important plays in attack and special teams. Aston threw a 24-yard completion to running back Josh Ringer, setting up a Ringer touchdown run. And the 5-11 senior caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cole Burton. Roncalli – 7 0 7 7 0 21 East Central – 0 7 7 7 3 24 R Luke Hansen 5 run (Parrett kick) EC Cole Burton 1 run (McFee kick) EC Josh Ringer 2 run (McFee kick) R Hansen 20 run (Parrett kick) EC Eli Aston 12 pass from Burton (McFee kick) R Hansen 4 run (Parrett kick) EC McFee 22 FG Rushing East Central: Ringer 36-150, Ryan Brotherton 19-73, Burton 4- (minus-6). Roncalli: Hansen 41-204, Andrew Baugh 1-1, Nolan Tunny 1-(min-1), Arik Moyers 3-(min-3). Passing East Central: Burton 5-6-0, 50; Eli Aston 1-1-0, 24. Roncalli: Moyers 4-6-0, 86. East Central receiving: Brotherton 2-34, Ringer 2-27, Aston 2-13. Roncalli: Tuna 4-86. Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7 – FINAL WATCH:Semistate Indiana High School Football Highlights: Monrovia in Lawrenceburg Monrovia – 7 0 0 0 7 Laurensburg – 14 21 0 0 35 L Teagan Bennett 10 run (Ryan Hinthorne kick) L Bennett 2 run (Hinthorne kick) m Dustin Kostrzewski 93 kickoff return (Emery Newlin kick) L Bennett 18 run (Hinthorne kick) L Bennett 34 run (Hinthorne kick) L Alex Witte 41 pass from Logan Ahaus (Hinthorne kick) Rushing Lawrenceburg: Bennett 23-194, White 11-77, Niko Ferreira 2-6, Hayden Saylor 2-6, Brayden Combs 1-3, Ahaus 3- (minus-1). Monrovia: Jozy Hand 13-28, Dominic Kindle 5-19, Kostrzewski 1-15, Brayton Belcher 4-13, Ethen Followell 2-7, Adam Bales 1-7, Tyler Romer 1-3, Adam Mehmedov 1-1, Asher Clements 1- (min-1), Jackson Faires 1- (min-3), Corbin 1- (min-4), Eli Wagner 3- (min-17). Passing Lawrenceburg: Logan Ahaus 3-6-0, 91. Monrovia: Wagner 4-9-0, 45; Fair 1-1-0, 13. Lawrenceburg receiving: White 1-41, Brennan Bushman 1-38, Noah Knigga 1-12. Monrovia: Byrnes 2-30, Wagner 1-13, Belcher 1-9, Hands 1-6.

