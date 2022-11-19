Connect with us

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey claws back in 3rd period, beats Michigan State by 2 late goals | Penn State sports news

No. 6 Penn State continued to run the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it came up against No. 17 Michigan State.

The Spartans entered this game on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also had plenty of momentum after strong performances against a pair of former No. 1 teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.

In the end, one team had to crack and in the end it was Michigan State, as Penn State escaped with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.

Penn State got off to a slow start compared to normal output as the visiting Spartans dictated the pace of the game for the first five minutes.

The Blues quickly took the effort offensively on a short power play and almost scored on two separate occasions. In the end, Penn State was still unable to capitalize, continuing the power play woes.

The home side also saw a goal called back after high sticking was called, negating a potential momentum shifter.

However, it wouldn’t be long before the Nittany Lions saw some positive offensive production courtesy of a goal from junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Dowd Jr. managed to sneak the puck through the legs of Spartan graduate student goalie Dylan St. Cyr, who seemed to have thought he made the save. Instead, he allowed the first score of the game.

Despite this, Michigan State was not easily deterred. Just three minutes later, it tied the game 1-1 through a goal from freshman Matt Basgall.

Michigan State wasn’t done either, as a handy puck shuffled by senior Jagger Joshua propelled the Spartans to a 2-1 lead with only two minutes and change left in the first period.

We had to reset after the first one, because we got choked, said Guy Gadowsky.

During the middle frame, the action took a long time to get exciting. For most of the period, Michigan State continually found ways to occupy the Penn States defensive zone, but the home unit defense prevented a score change for quite some time.

Finally, with only 3:38 left in the period, both teams finally ended the game’s offensive stagnation.







Penn State men's hockey vs Canisius,

Defense Christian Berger (5) sweeps the puck away from the goalin Penn State’s men’s hockey game against Canisius on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State 7-5.


Siena Pinney


Goals from Penn State junior defenseman Christian Berger and Michigan States Cole Krygier came within 40 seconds of each other, as the second period ended with Michigan State still ahead by a single score, 3–2.

As the third period got under way, Penn State thought it had scored the tying run, only to find a score called back for the second time in this game.

This setback could have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. Instead, Berger said the team was able to stay focused as it headed for a strong final 10 minutes.

We’ve had a really positive locker room all year, Berger said. I think we had a lot of confidence in our game, and it was a weird confidence when we said it was only a 2-1 game. If we play our game, we could win.

It took both teams most of the period to break another long stalemate, but with 5:26 left in the game, Berger struck again. The junior scored his second goal of the game by firing a shot from the Michigan State blue line, tying the game to keep the home team’s hopes alive.

He leaves no stone unturned, Gadowsky said of Berger. He takes his job very seriously. He’s very disciplined and getting better at every little thing, and that’s what you see.

With the score tied, the Nittany Lions had only minutes to try to avoid overtime and win the game.

A Michigan State penalty soon came at an opportune time, giving Penn State its fifth power play opportunity that night. And despite protracted struggles in that department, the Nittany Lions addressed those concerns at the most opportune time.

Senior Tyler Gratton scored the game-winning goal during the 5-on-4 situation, giving Penn State a 4-3 comeback win.

Gratton credited the goal to practice he and his teammates had been doing throughout the week for this exact situation.

Gads had practically been preaching all week about using our aid options, and I got on the net as we tried to do all night, Gratton said. It was certainly nice to be able to put one in the back of the net.

