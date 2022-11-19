Unusual celebrities who have a unique connection to the game

While we all realize that cricket is a sport for all ages and socio-economic groups, we can’t help but be a little surprised by some of the game’s celebrity fans.

Here are a few of Hollywood’s biggest and most unusual cricket fans:

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays cricket on a computer, believes it to be magic. “I still love cricket. I’m a geek and I play EA cricket on the computer,” he admitted in 2012.

Radcliffe expressed his affection for India and his intention to visit it soon in 2011.

Radcliffe expressed his affection for India and his intention to visit it soon in 2011. He added that he cherishes Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s signature and has an unwavering love of cricket. He said, “My friends and I were very happy to meet Sachin and get his autograph,” in an interview with the Times of India.

Mark Wahlberg

After falling in love with the game, Wahlberg has taken on an unexpected financial venture by investing in a Caribbean cricket club. The Sun reports that after being introduced to the sport by club president Ajmal Khan, Wahlberg has bought a stake in the Barbados Tridents team of the Limacol Caribbean Premier League.

“I am excited to be part of the Limacol Caribbean Premier League because I know that cricket is huge in the Caribbean and a rich part of the heritage of the region,” the actor said in a statement announcing his investment. announce.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men film series for a long time, had a message for all cricket fans in India. The actor mentioned a 2017 series between Australia and India. He spoke: “Your superheroes have overwhelmed all the teams in the world. But my Aussie friends just got the better of your team in the first game, only the first. But I know the Indian team is more daring, more daring than ever. Because that is what superheroes do. That’s what Logan does.”

Jackman gave a heartfelt eulogy to the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 52. showers.

Andrew garfield

While on a promotional tour in Singapore, Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx, who are both starring in the upcoming film Amazing Spider-Man, reportedly gave cricket a try.

Foxx, in particular, loved the sport, showing off his new skills to his 3.68 million Twitter followers and touting himself as a “natural,” according to News.com.au.

However, Garfield has acknowledged that he loves the game and once worked as a cricket coach. It’s possible that everything he says in the video is correct based on the shots he uses.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran dipped in some cricket between gigs in Johannesburg!

Score card: https://t.co/YLbDfoxQqc pic.twitter.com/vgD3EKOUMf Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 24, 2019

Just days before the shocking passing of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, Ed Sheeran shared the last sad conversation he had with him earlier this year. A stream of tributes to Warne on social media was started overnight by his close friend Ed, who shared a chilling phone call he had with the cricketer just days before his passing.

Since 2014, when they first met through mutual friends in Melbourne after a Kylie Minogue concert, the British pop star and cricketing legend have been close friends.