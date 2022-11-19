Sports
Unusual celebrities who have a unique connection to the game
While we all realize that cricket is a sport for all ages and socio-economic groups, we can’t help but be a little surprised by some of the game’s celebrity fans.
Here are a few of Hollywood’s biggest and most unusual cricket fans:
Index
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe, who plays cricket on a computer, believes it to be magic. “I still love cricket. I’m a geek and I play EA cricket on the computer,” he admitted in 2012.
Rare photos of Daniel Radcliffe at the cricket pic.twitter.com/RI0T0PGUMC
(@Earthian07) April 12, 2020
Radcliffe expressed his affection for India and his intention to visit it soon in 2011. He added that he cherishes Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s signature and has an unwavering love of cricket. He said, “My friends and I were very happy to meet Sachin and get his autograph,” in an interview with the Times of India.
Mark Wahlberg
After falling in love with the game, Wahlberg has taken on an unexpected financial venture by investing in a Caribbean cricket club. The Sun reports that after being introduced to the sport by club president Ajmal Khan, Wahlberg has bought a stake in the Barbados Tridents team of the Limacol Caribbean Premier League.
ha confused, mark wahlberg, huh, cricket, crickets, the happening https://t.co/AmEwLrh81B pic.twitter.com/MOqzwSstCh
TwitterHero (@TwiterHero) November 24, 2015
“I am excited to be part of the Limacol Caribbean Premier League because I know that cricket is huge in the Caribbean and a rich part of the heritage of the region,” the actor said in a statement announcing his investment. announce.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman, known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men film series for a long time, had a message for all cricket fans in India. The actor mentioned a 2017 series between Australia and India. He spoke: “Your superheroes have overwhelmed all the teams in the world. But my Aussie friends just got the better of your team in the first game, only the first. But I know the Indian team is more daring, more daring than ever. Because that is what superheroes do. That’s what Logan does.”
Jackman gave a heartfelt eulogy to the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 52. showers.
Andrew garfield
While on a promotional tour in Singapore, Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx, who are both starring in the upcoming film Amazing Spider-Man, reportedly gave cricket a try.
Foxx, in particular, loved the sport, showing off his new skills to his 3.68 million Twitter followers and touting himself as a “natural,” according to News.com.au.
However, Garfield has acknowledged that he loves the game and once worked as a cricket coach. It’s possible that everything he says in the video is correct based on the shots he uses.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran dipped in some cricket between gigs in Johannesburg!
Why do you think @7polly7 is a fan?
Watch #SAvSL live: https://t.co/qHo6Mzjl3A
Score card: https://t.co/YLbDfoxQqc pic.twitter.com/vgD3EKOUMf
Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 24, 2019
Just days before the shocking passing of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, Ed Sheeran shared the last sad conversation he had with him earlier this year. A stream of tributes to Warne on social media was started overnight by his close friend Ed, who shared a chilling phone call he had with the cricketer just days before his passing.
Since 2014, when they first met through mutual friends in Melbourne after a Kylie Minogue concert, the British pop star and cricketing legend have been close friends.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/cricket/122516-hollywood-stars-who-are-cricket-fans.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unusual celebrities who have a unique connection to the game
- Margot Robbie Smolders in Ab-Baring Cutout Dress on ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover
- How to remove house images from Google Maps
- US eyes on climate payments, in sight of possible summit breakthrough
- Add components to an actor in Unreal Engine
- Nobody in his backyard: Xi sends message to US on first trip in new term
- ECU posts top times on WVU Invitational
- An actor who rules Bollywood and the universe of the brand??
- 5 Bollywood characters who redefined what it means to be a man
- Manika Batra becomes the first Indian woman to win bronze in an Asian table tennis event
- Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi
- No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey claws back in 3rd period, beats Michigan State by 2 late goals | Penn State sports news