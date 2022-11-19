Sports
AHSAA football playoff scores: Alabama high school quarterfinals
The Alabama high school football playoffs are underway with AHSAA action in the third round and AISA finals. Here are scores from around the state:
AHSAA
CLASS 7A SEMI-FINAL
Maroon 14, Central-Phenix City 13
Thompson 40, Hoover 10
HOOVER:Speedster Bradley Shaw, Hoover football 2024 LB, the newest brother to play for Bucs
CLASS 6A QUARTER-FINAL
Bergbeek 49, Hartselle 30
Muscle Shoals 38, Gardendale 7
57 Saraland, 56 Homewood (OT)
Theodore 28, St. Paul’s 0
THOMPSON:With top commits Tony Mitchell and Peter Woods, Thompson Football OK relies on its defense
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Charles Henderson 19, UMS-Wright 16
20 Faith-Mobile, 14 Gulf Shores
Pleasant Grove 41, Arabian 38 (2OT)
Ramsay 27, Leeds 19
CHARLES HENDERSON:Meet ‘Man Child’ Zion Grady, A 5-Star Sophomore With Offers From Alabama, Auburn Football
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Andalusia 35, Anniston 28
Catholic-Montgomery 21, Handley 14
Cherokee Co. 35, Randolph 21
Oneonta 62, Deshler 20
‘BEST PLAYER IN THE STATE:’Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Mobile Chr. 27, Pike Co. 7
Piedmont 27, Gordo 14
40 St James, 15 Thomasville
Sylvania 27, Geraldine 7
JOSH PALMER:Versatility, memory of late aunt has Montgomery Catholic’s Josh Palmer on the brink of FBS football
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
28 BB Comer, 22 Reeltown
Fyffe, 35, Tuscaloosa Aca. 7
Highland House 19, Clarke Co. 0
26 Pisgah, 22 Aliceville
ALL AMERICAN:Catholic football’s Gabe Russo from Montgomery beats nation’s best to become Under Armor All-American
CLASS 1A QUARTER-FINAL
Coosa Chr. 46, Lynn 29
Leroy 42, Brantley 14
Millry 41, Freshwater 6
Picken’s Co. 40, Marion Co. 14
AISA FINAL REPORT:Alabama high school football playoff scores 2022: AISA State Championship game results
AISA CHAMPIONSHIP
CLASS AAA
Lee Scott 35, Glenwood 21
CLASS AA
Patrician 60, Clarke Prep 0
CLASS A, FIRST CLASS
Lowndes Aca. 24, Jackson Ac. 8
8-MAN
Gospel Christian 38, Springwood 28
|
