AHSAA football playoff scores: Alabama high school quarterfinals





The Alabama high school football playoffs are underway with AHSAA action in the third round and AISA finals. Here are scores from around the state: AHSAA CLASS 7A SEMI-FINAL Maroon 14, Central-Phenix City 13 Thompson 40, Hoover 10 HOOVER:Speedster Bradley Shaw, Hoover football 2024 LB, the newest brother to play for Bucs CLASS 6A QUARTER-FINAL Bergbeek 49, Hartselle 30 Muscle Shoals 38, Gardendale 7 57 Saraland, 56 Homewood (OT) Theodore 28, St. Paul’s 0 THOMPSON:With top commits Tony Mitchell and Peter Woods, Thompson Football OK relies on its defense CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS Charles Henderson 19, UMS-Wright 16 20 Faith-Mobile, 14 Gulf Shores Pleasant Grove 41, Arabian 38 (2OT) Ramsay 27, Leeds 19 CHARLES HENDERSON:Meet ‘Man Child’ Zion Grady, A 5-Star Sophomore With Offers From Alabama, Auburn Football CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS Andalusia 35, Anniston 28 Catholic-Montgomery 21, Handley 14 Cherokee Co. 35, Randolph 21 Oneonta 62, Deshler 20 ‘BEST PLAYER IN THE STATE:’Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS Mobile Chr. 27, Pike Co. 7 Piedmont 27, Gordo 14 40 St James, 15 Thomasville Sylvania 27, Geraldine 7 JOSH PALMER:Versatility, memory of late aunt has Montgomery Catholic’s Josh Palmer on the brink of FBS football CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS 28 BB Comer, 22 Reeltown Fyffe, 35, Tuscaloosa Aca. 7 Highland House 19, Clarke Co. 0 26 Pisgah, 22 Aliceville ALL AMERICAN:Catholic football’s Gabe Russo from Montgomery beats nation’s best to become Under Armor All-American CLASS 1A QUARTER-FINAL Coosa Chr. 46, Lynn 29 Leroy 42, Brantley 14 Millry 41, Freshwater 6 Picken’s Co. 40, Marion Co. 14 AISA FINAL REPORT:Alabama high school football playoff scores 2022: AISA State Championship game results AISA CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS AAA Lee Scott 35, Glenwood 21 CLASS AA Patrician 60, Clarke Prep 0 CLASS A, FIRST CLASS Lowndes Aca. 24, Jackson Ac. 8 8-MAN Gospel Christian 38, Springwood 28

