“Patrick Kane and the Bruins are looking forward to it”





At any point this season, should the Boston Bruins consider acquiring Chicago Blackhawks and future Hall of Fame winger Patrick Kane in the NHL trade market? The NHL trade chatter has been ramping up lately as teams deal with injuries and as American Thanksgiving, now less than a week away, approaches. That’s usually the date when the whipped cream has risen to the top and it’s clearer who the contenders are for the Stanley Cup playoffs. So as teams start figuring out where they stand and what to work with, NHL general managers are starting to use the phones to add or remove players. It also doesn’t hurt that 32 NHL general managers just finished the first GM meetings of the season at the Hockey Hall of Fame festivities in Toronto this past weekend. According to an NHL executive—not an NHL GM himself—Patrick Kane was a name that came up in the NHL trade chatter, recently hearing while on recon assignments. “The sharks aren’t necessarily circling just yet, but his name has been popping up more often lately and I imagine it’s going to be a lot more as we move forward here,” the NHL Exec told Boston Hockey Now Friday night. “Like I said, it’s actually still a bull’s-eye, but if I’m a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, I’ll grease the skids ASAP. I think he definitely gets moved and the price just gets higher from here for a guy like him. The Boston Bruins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night in what will likely be Kane’s last game at TD Garden in a Blackhawks uniform. The 34-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion, 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and 2016 Hart Trophy winner is in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million ($10.5 million AAV) contract. So what about the best team in the NHL, the Bruins? Do they fancy leading the final NHL trade sweepstakes for Kane? “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense,” the NHL Exec told BHN. “The Bruins were already all in, but with this start I would say they are full steam ahead and will do everything they can to get Patrice Bergeron another Stanley Cup. They’re having problems with caps now, so they can’t really go after Kane or anyone really hard, but they need to lay the groundwork to sign a player like that.” The Bruins have star defenseman Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and veteran star winger Brad Marchand (hip) back early and they’re making history seemingly every game these days. While their earlier-than-expected returns only made things better, they also began pressuring Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to make some cap-related trades. So far, Sweeney has, understandably, focused on creating cap space through the NHL trade market. Per our friends PuckPedia, the Bruins currently have a $1.6 million salary cap. Derek Forbort ($3 million AAV), is out with a long-term injury and week after week after finger surgery, but given how quickly winger Marchand and McAvoy returned from off-season surgeries, that could soon change and then the Bruins would be past its hood again. As reported here, Sweeney has been trying to find defenders Mike Reilly ($3 million AAV) — currently playing in the AHL with the Providence Bruins — and winger Craig Smith ($3.1 million AAV) on the NHL trade market, but he no luck so far. If and when he could free up more salary headroom, and as the calendar moves to 2023, he will likely become a buyer in the NHL trade market rather than a seller. Could Sweeney make sure Saturday night doesn’t become Kane’s last game on the same TD Garden ice on which he hoisted the 2013 Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy?

