Late PSU goals sink Spartans, 4-3

State College, Pa. Penn State came from behind by a pair of goals in the third period to secure a victory over No. 17/18 Michigan State (8-4-1, 4-2-1 B1G) on Friday night at State College.

Trailing 3–2 after two periods, the No. 6 Nittany Lions scored twice in the final six minutes to turn the script around for the upstart Spartans, who held a one-goal lead in each interval. The game winner for the home side was scored at 19:04 by Tyler Gratton, who eventually got one past Dylan St. Cyr after the netminder stole two A chances from the senior earlier in the game. The teams had the puck tied down the left wall for a long time, but the puck came free for Tyler Paquette, who found a solo Gratton in the right circle and scored his third goal of the season.

Penn State (11-3-0, 5-3-0 B1G) opened the scoring midway through the first period on a Jimmy Dowd Jr. goal, but the Spartans responded with goals from Matt Basgall (just over two minutes after Dowd’s goal ) and Jagger Joshua (on the power play at 5:24 PM) to take the lead in the first break.

Jagger Joshua makes this a 2-1 ball game with his power play goal. Sixth of the season and third on the PP. pic.twitter.com/OcAN5YyS5j — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 19, 2022

Penn State got the first of two goals from Christian Berger at 4:22 p.m. of the second, but Cole Krigier countered on the ensuing shift as he walked in off the wall and scored at 4:45pm to regain the lead.

Penn State tied the game at 2:23:23 when Berger scored his second of the night by knocking down a left runt cleanup attempt and powering through traffic. That set up the final five minutes, as the teams traded power play chances, the Nittany Lions stifled MSU on their third chance of the night, but hit pay dirt on Gratton’s game-winner in the last minute.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions close out the weekend series with a Saturday game starting at 7:30 p.m.

STATISTICS OF NOTE

Jagger Joshua’s goal late in the first period was his sixth of the season and his third on the power play. He leads the team in both categories.

Matt Basgall opened the scoring for MSU in the first period, scoring his third goal of the season.

Nicolas Müller, the reigning Big Ten First Star of the Week, had assists on both of the Spartans’ goals in the first period. It is the senior’s third multi-point game of the season and second in a row. The two assists also tie his career best, set earlier this season against UMass-Lowell (October 14)

Tanner Kelly had an assist Cole Krigiers goal in the second period and now has points in three of the last four games.

Dylan St. Cyr finished with 33 saves, including 13 in the second period and 10 in both the first and third.

Michigan State entered the game with a perfect 6-0 as it led after two periods.

First period: Penn State got on the board just after the middle of the opening period, when Jimmy Dowd Jr. shot to the left and put it on the net at the base of the left post, and the puck crept past St. Cyr’s stick and skate for the juniors’ second goal of the season. MSU came back with two of their own to turn a deficit into an advantage: the first came from Matt Basgall at 12:55. Mucha had the puck deep in the left corner and tried to push it to the bottom of the circle Jeremy Davidson , but he let his stick lift and the puck shot for the right gate. Basgall jumped on and hit Souliere over his right shoulder to tie the game. MSU got a power play opportunity when the home side was called for too many men. Muller dug it out of the right corner for Joshua, who skated in and placed it over Souliere’s same right shoulder with 2:36 left in the period.

Matt Basgall threw himself into this puck to tie the game in the first period. pic.twitter.com/E78JNVgKC0 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 19, 2022

Second period: The teams traded goals within a minute, with the excitement of the crowd fading as quickly as it grew. Christian Berger scored the equalizing goal at 16:21, a one-time puck from the right point. However, MSU regained the lead before Nittany Lion’s goal could even be announced. Tanner Kelly kept it in the right half zone, and Krygier picked it up, walked in Souliere and gave MSU the lead back. The Nittany Lions had more flow in their game than in the first period, but despite leading 14-4 in shots at the net, they still went into the second break trailing by one goal.

Cole Krigier puts the Spartans back on top with his third of the year!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/7InOlhWSBd — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 19, 2022

Third Period: After much back and forth in the third inning, the Nittany Lions finally got the tying run with just over five minutes to play. Penn State already had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference, and St. Cyr impressively saved Tyler Gratton to keep it a one-goal game earlier in the period. However, with 5:37 to play, Berger knocked down a liberating pass as the Spartans tried to get him out of the zone and slipped it through traffic and past St Cyr for the equaliser. The teams traded penalties in the final four minutes of regulation. The home team didn’t allow MSU to set up anything in the offensive zone on their man advantage, but the Nittany Lions fared better, scoring the game-winner with 57 seconds remaining. the elder Gratton.