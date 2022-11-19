State College defeats McDowell in 3OT PIAA Class 6A football thriller

STATE COLLEGE The wind chill for Friday’s PIAA Class 6A first round football game between McDowell and State College felt like the temperature was in the single digits.

The same could not be said for the point totals of the Trojans and Little Lions. They were higher.

Much higher.

Epic higher.

It wasn’t until linebacker Michael Gaul recovered Christian Santiago’s fumble during McDowell’s possession in the third overtime round that State College finally won 57–50 in old-fashioned weather conditions at Memorial Field.

That basketball-type final score was fitting for a game in which the teams traded leads during their four frigid quarters of regulation play, then advanced through the overtime rounds.

McDowell coach Brad Orlando told the Trojans at their emotional post-game gathering that he considered Friday’s game, even in a loss, to be the state’s de facto 6A final.

“At the end of the year, you always tell your boys you’re proud of them,” said Orlando. “I’ve been (coach) for 23 years and I can tell you I’ve never been so proud of a group. We had six starters who were injured and didn’t play (Friday), and these guys were still fighting.

“These two teams? Wow, what a great game.”

Matt Lintal’s comments mimicked Orlando’s.

“What a battle,” said the State College coach. “It’s one of those games where you want everyone to leave knowing they’ve given it their all. I think everyone feels that way.

“I’m proud of our kids for how resilient they were. They kind of stayed on track and it paid off in the end.”

McDowell, the District 10 champion, finished the 2022 season 10-3. State College, now 12-0, advanced to next weekend’s PIAA 6A quarterfinals.

Extra football meant extra tension

McDowell was the reason fans of any team who braved Friday’s weather were also willing to watch the free football that followed regulation.

The Trojans’ Artis Simmons, on a 25-yard bouncing run-up down the middle, scored with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Alex Sontheimer’s subsequent extra-point kick made it 36-all.

It was the second of two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Simmons, finishing with 158 yards in total offense.

Overtime was called for when Lintal let State College quarterback Finn Furmanek take a knee and run out into the final seconds.

McDowell won the overtime coin toss and elected to play his possession with four snaps from the 10-yard line after State College’s turn with the ball.

Donte Nastasi rushed for touchdowns that ended the Little Lions’ first two possessions. Ray Jackson’s 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Moore and a 1-yard run from Santiago were the Trojans’ scoring plays for those same rounds.

Gaul, along with his game-ending fumble, also scored what became State College’s deciding touchdown. He caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Furmanek to end the Little Lions’ third OT possession.

Kajetan Kaszubowski’s PAT turned out to be the 107th and final run scored of the game. Gaul made that a few minutes later when, on McDowell’s first-down snap of his 10, Santiago’s fumble on the Trojans’ 3-yard line recovered.

Santiago received many hugs from teammates and fans after the match. The senior, in his final appearance as a Trojan, rushed for 82 yards and caught five passes for 84 yards.

Santiago also took several snaps as McDowell’s quarterback, though he made no attempt to pass.

To be two or not to be two

High school football’s overtime rules, unlike those for college, do not require a team to attempt a two-point conversion if the score remains tied after the first round

Neither Orlando nor Lintal allowed their teams to try on a Friday.

Orlando said he didn’t want to call one because he wanted the players to decide the outcome.

“Believe it or not, we’ve been practicing overtime since the beginning of the year,” said Orlando. “You practice them early in the year because at some point you may need to use them like (Friday). We actually used three (during regulation).”

Lintal admitted that he seriously considered a do-or-die, two-point effort after the Little Lions’ second OT touchdown.

“We had gone for two (in OT) and beat Downingtown East earlier this year,” he said. “We definitely had that conversation about whether we should call timeout and (try on a Friday). Now I’m glad I didn’t.”

District 10 Class 3A Final

Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23

SLIPPERY ROCK After trailing by 10 points in the second quarter, Grove City scored five consecutive touchdowns to defeat Slippery Rock 42-23 to claim its fifth district championship Friday night at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Grove City (9-3) advances to the PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals and will host Central High School from Martinsburg next week as Slippery Rock finishes season 7-5.

Slippery Rock took a 17–7 lead early in the second quarter on a 33-yard touchdown run by Maddox Allen. He led the Rockets with 92 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Grove City quarterback Hunter Hohman, who left last week’s game with an injury, scored from one yard out before Gavin Lutz returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 21–17 lead at the half.

Hohman scored on runs of 12 and 31 yards in the second half and Anthony Nemec returned a 50-yard fumble for a touchdown to secure Grove City’s victory. Hohman ran for 58 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Nemec led the Eagles with 88 yards on 20 carries and Hohman went 10-for-13 for 150 yards.

Contact Mike Copper at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@ETNkoper.