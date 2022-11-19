Roger Federer lifts the lid on the biggest tennis achievement he’s made since retirement | Tennis | Sport





Roger Federer has opened up about the biggest realization he’s made since retiring from tennis two months ago. The 20-time Grand Slam champion ended his 24-year career at the Laver Cup in September and has now admitted he never understood how demanding it was to take part in the tennis tour.

Federer hung up his racquet at the Laver Cup as he returned from a 14-month injury for one last match alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal before officially ending his career. The 41-year-old admitted he needed to listen to his body after battling a knee injury for nearly three years before finally deciding to retire. The former world number 1 has now made his first public appearance since his retirement, as he took part in his sponsor Uniqlo’s Lifewear Day in Tokyo and reflected on the first few months since the end of his professional career. And the 103-time title winner has made it clear how stressful life as a tennis player can be, admitting he didn’t realize it until after it was over. “As a tennis player you are always thinking about your next training, your next match. It never lets you go, your next trip, your next packing,” Federer explained. “I don’t think I was so aware of how much that thought is always there, and it rides with you, until you retire and then you realize all the stress goes away.” JUST IN: Rublev tells ATP ‘this can’t happen’ after falling out over ‘bull****’ rumours

The 41-year-old used doping as an example, requiring players to take random drug tests on demand. He continued: “Doping as an example. We have to fill out doping forms every day, one hour a day, where you are. You are always aware that they can come at any moment, especially in that hour. And Federer confessed to feeling “lighter” since finally ending his career after spending a few years mostly sidelined by injury. “When all that falls away, you actually feel lighter, relieved to be able to live a normal life again after 25 years,” he added. The eight-time Wimbledon champion also said he understood why some players chose to retire at a younger age given the demands of the tennis tour, with the likes of Ash Barty ending her career at just 25 years old earlier this year, while she was number 1 in the tennis tournaments. the world and the reigning champion of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. “If players retire at a super young age, I totally understand,” he said. NOT MISSING

“We see it every now and then. I always think it’s such a shame because so much can happen in the future. I see players trying to stay longer on the tour, and whatever may have happened in the past is that players realize that you can take three months off, or six months off, or a year off, and still come back and give yourself a rest.” And Federer thought the tour’s demands could be to blame for some of the mental health issues faced by players, while reminding fans that athletes are people. He concluded: “The tour is tough… the travel, the exercise, the jet lag. No one should say ‘I’m tired today’ because it seems like you are weak and that’s why players sometimes get mental problems. You must show strength. But we are not machines, we are people.”

