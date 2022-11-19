CCM Hockey launches CCM HOCKEY HOUSE in Toronto to provide players with the ultimate hockey experience





Offering the the best equipment and experience on the ice until Toronto TORONTO, November 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is pleased to announce that it is one of that of Toronto largest houses in an immersive hockey experience called CCM Hockey House from November 17-20. CCM Hockey House will be a space dedicated to improving players and giving the Toronto hockey community access to one of the most exciting hockey experiences to date, from the latest technology and performance to the ice on one of the most beautiful private ice rinks in the city.

The changing room of the CCM Hockey House (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)



The CCM Hockey House in Toronto (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

Located in Armor Heights, the CCM Hockey House is an immersive hockey experience designed to help the next generation of players level up. This is not your ordinary home; CCM has transformed every room into spaces dedicated to improving players. The house has: The changing room with the most advanced equipment in the game and chill-out zones to play NHL 23′ from EA Sports, The kitchen for breakthrough recipes and fuel powered by BioSteel, The lounge where CCM history can be seen through the initial gear used in the game to today’s high-tech offerings, and The skating rink of dreams where players experience the ultimate outdoor course in the latest equipment and put their skills to the test in a series of combine challenges. “We are excited to inspire consumers by creating a hockey space like Toronto never has seen. This CCM experience introduces the game to kids who have never experienced it before, giving hockey players a taste of the Pro life while having fun and building a foundation to take their game to the next level. We believe Torontonians will be energized and motivated to enjoy the game even more after this event!” Robert Zaring, VP Marketing, CCM Hockey In addition to being open to the public on weekends, Friday is also dedicated to children’s camps hosted by the Hockey Diversity Alliance and founder/former NHL player Aki Ali. “The hockey house is just another example of the creative and innovative ways CCM is growing the game of hockey. For youth from both the HDA and TTD Foundation to gain this experience and to interact and learn about the CCM brand is invaluable in diversifying and expanding the reach of the sport of hockey.” Akim “Dreamer” Aliu, Hockey Diversity Alliance President About CCM Hockey CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With headquarters located in Montrealthe company has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Austin Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sydney Crosbykey female players like, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Sarah nurse and top performing goalkeepers like Jacob MarkstromThatcher Demko, Philip Grubauer and Maddie Rooney. CCM Hockey is also the official supplier to the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and national teams. For press inquiries about CCM Hockey, please contact Jodie Clarkbrand manager, CCM Hockey [email protected]. If you are interested in joining us and want to cover the event in any capacity, don’t hesitate to get in touch. SOURCE CCM Hockey

