I have learned to be calmer. This intoxication will last for a few days, but the memories will remain: Manika Batra after historic bronze at Asian Cup

After taking a surprising 2-1 lead against world No. 6 Hina Hayata in the Asian Cup bronze medal game in Bangkok on Saturday, Manika Batra of India trailed four game points in the fourth inning with 6-10.

Hayata had the momentum and Manika knew she couldn’t afford to let Hayata tie the game.

What the stunned audience saw next was a masterclass from Manika. A masterclass that made her the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the Asian Cup.

The world number 44 took a deep breath and got ready to return Hayata’s tricky serve. The Japanese left her only an inch to attack and Manika clung to it. Her blistering forehand smashes were too much for Hayata to handle and suddenly she was up 9-10. In that pressure situation, Manika’s nerves of steel and long rubber pimples on the backhand came into play.

Pop writes history! congratulations for @manikabatra_TT on becoming the first ever Indian female paddler to medal in the Asian Cup table tennis tournament. Keep Winning Nari Shakti!#ManikaBatra #AsianCup2022pic.twitter.com/CwBtyatDuW Shankar Lalwani – #SabkaSaathSabkaVikas (@iShankarLalwani) November 19, 2022

Hayata chose to attack, Manika was forced to defend. On her second forehand smash, Manika just kept her cool and returned with her famous backhand. Her pouting backhand rubber played the trick and Hayata skied her return, making the game deuce. Hayata then made a mistake on her serve, and Manika made the best of hers and then let out a cry of relief. She could smell victory.

Victory would come, but not before Hayata pulled out a game. After losing the fifth 4-11, Manika absolutely dominated the sixth, leaving Hayata with just two points to complete a 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4 -11, 11-2) win. And get a cool $10,000 in prize money too.

This has been a historic tournament for 27-year-old Batra, including a victory over world No. 7 Chen Xingtong in the round of 16. Although she lost her semifinal to world No. 5 Mima Ito , she managed to steal. two games in her 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11 loss, making it her best performance against Ito.

I am so happy to win a bronze medal in this Asian cup. Beating the Top Players was a challenge and I’m proud of my victory.

It was so great to play and compete against them. I will continue this hard work and will also give my best in future tournaments…

1/1 pic.twitter.com/Lfb8gk7BfF Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) November 19, 2022

After her poor run, which started with a medalless Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Manika seems to have finally found her form.

Speaking to The Indian Express after her historic bronze, the paddler said she had changed some aspects of her game after the disappointing performance in Birmingham.

After the Commonwealth Games I knew I had to change something to be at my best again. As I worked on a number of strategies, it was off-table work that helped me the most. The most important thing I learned is that I have to be calmer while playing. That’s what helped me, especially in situations of pressure, she said.

Turn around quickly

While that certainly helped her in that thrilling fourth match against Hayata, it also helped her recover from losing in the semifinals to play the bronze medal within an hour.

After I lost (to Ito), I was disappointed, but then I told myself I didn’t lose badly. Ito is a great player and I did my best. I was just trying to keep calm and prepare for the bronze medal game. I had nothing to lose, because it was the last match of this tournament for me, said Manika.

Not thinking too much was also one of the aspects she worked on for this tournament. Perhaps it was the pressure of not doing well at the CWG or even the World TT Team Championships that she was thinking about, but Manika says that once she stopped worrying, she got into her rhythm during this tournament.

I just focused on the strategies and cleared my mind of everything else. When I attacked, I knew I had to be relentless and not stop no matter what. I think that worked for me here too. I was able to enjoy this tournament and that’s why I did well, she said.

As Manika basks in this glory, she says she has her feet firmly on the ground and won’t stop in her quest to beat top-10 players on a regular basis. She has already set her sights on the Asian and World Championships.

This high will last for a few days, but the memories will remain. I know I need to be back on the track soon and keep working, she said.