16/15 Massachusetts Hockey Rallies for 4-2 win at UNH





Next game: against #13/14 UMass Lowell 11-25-2022 | 2:00 Nov. 25 (Fri) / 2:00 PM against #13/14 UMass Lowell DURHAM, NH No. 16/15 Massachusetts hockey erased a two-goal deficit in the first period and scored four unanswered for a 4-2 come-from-behind victory on the road in New Hampshire on Friday night. With the win, the Minutemen improve to 6-5-1 overall and 2-5-0 in Hockey East action, while the Wildcats fall to 3-10-1 and 0-9-1 in league play. “Those were definitely two extremes from the first to the second period,” UMass head coach said Greg Carvel . “UNH came out with tremendous pace and execution. We weren’t ready to play. We reset for the second period, made some adjustments that worked effectively for us, gave us some weird rushes and then our goalkeeper did really well .” this evening. He kept it to two goals and gave us the chance to get under us. It’s hard to win on the road. It was hard for us to win, period and hopefully that was a game where we can pick up some momentum and move forward.” On the second power play opportunity of the night, UNH was able to convert. Cy LeClerc sent home a Kalle Eriksson from the left point, with Colton Huard earning the secondary assist at 1:07 p.m. The Wildcats then doubled their lead with Ryan Black grabbing the puck from a faceoff win in the offensive zone by Nick Cafarelli and firing a shot past Luke Pavicich from the lock at 5:52 p.m. UMass narrowed the deficit to 2-1, 2:53 into the second period. Freshman Kenny Connors connected with a Scott Morrow long pass from the defensive end and held off a UNH defender as he skated in goaltender David Fessenden for the score. Freshman Cole O’Hara also collected an assist on the game. The Minutemen made it 2-2 just 31 seconds later when junior Ryan Sullivan finished a feed from Elliott McDermott and Matt Koopman with an odd-man rush into the top of the Wildcats net. Senior Reed Lebster then put UMass ahead with his fifth of the season on the power play at 6:24, reeling in a tic-tac-toe setup from Connors and Cal Kiefiuk. Sophomore Ryan Lautenbach added insurance to the rush in the third, burying a one-time timer by Ryan Ufko and Michael Cameron 15:46 into the final frame. New Hampshire finished leading 37-25 in shots on target and both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play. Pavicich finished with 35 saves for UMass and Fessenden had a total of 21 stops for the Wildcats. Eleven different Minutemen recorded points that night, led by Connors’ goal and assist. McDermott’s assist was his first point in a UMass uniform, Cameron scored his first collegiate helper, and Sullivan scored his first goal in 30 games. Massachusetts will then travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland for the Friendship Four on November 25 and 26. The Minutemen kick off with a Hockey East game against No. 13/14 UMass Lowell on Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2022/11/18/-16-15-massachusetts-hockey-rallies-for-4-2-win-at-unh.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos