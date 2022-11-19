



India Cricket Schedule 2023 to 2024 ODI, T20, Test Match Venue and other additional details are mentioned in this article. Read the full article till the end and get the details and data related to the India Cricket Schedule 2023. India 2023 cricket schedule Recently, India participated in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Though India failed to win the World Cup, it still managed to reach the semi-finals. The semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup was played between India and New Zealand, which India lost to New Zealand. After that, the final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup was played between Pakistan and New Zealand and Pakistan won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Below we have provided the full details about the 2023 India Cricket Schedule. According to the reports, India and New Zealand have both released their list of team players for the upcoming India tour of New Zealand in 2022. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be the team captain in ODI series and T20 1st series will be captain by Indian cricketer. Hardik Pandaya. Cricketer Kane Williamson will captain New Zealand in both the T20 1st and ODI series. Cricket Matches India 2023-2024 Team India – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik. Keep scrolling through the article till the end for details and information like the India Cricket Schedule 2023 to 2024 ODI, T20, Test Match Venue and more. India Cricket ODI Schedule 2023-24 According to the reports, the India tour of the New Zealand 2022 series will consist of three ODI matches between both teams. Check out the following table for the India Cricket ODI Schedule 2023. India Cricket ODI Schedule 2023 Date Day Team Contest locations Times (Indian Standard Time) November 25, 2022 Friday India vs New Zealand 1st OD Eden Park, Auckland 07:00 November 27, 2022 Sunday India vs New Zealand 2nd OD Seddon Park, Hamilton 07:00 November 30, 2022 Wednesday India vs New Zealand 3rd OD Hagley Oval, Christchurch 07:00 Both teams, India and New Zealand are playing another ODI series i.e. New Zealand will tour India in the year 2023. India Cricket ODI Schedule 2023 Date Day Team Contest locations Times (local) December 4, 2022 Sunday India vs Bangladesh 1st OD Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 1:00 PM December 7, 2022 Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 2nd OD Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 1:00 PM December 10, 2022 Saturday India vs Bangladesh 3rd OD Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 1:00 PM Above, in the table, you will find the India Cricket ODI Schedule 2023 between India and Bangladesh. India Cricket T20 Schedule 2023 Indian Cricket Team is all set for its India tour of New Zealand 2022. In this series, there will be three T20 matches between both teams, namely India and New Zealand. India Cricket T20 Schedule 2023 Date Day Team Contest locations Times (Indian Standard Time) November 18, 2022 Friday India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Sky Stadium, Wellington 12:00 am November 20, 2022 Sunday India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:00 am November 22, 2022 Tuesday India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I McLean Park, Napier 12:00 am In the table above, we have provided the full details of New Zealand 2022 India tour along with the venue, timings, date, etc. India Cricket Test Match Venue 2023 We have provided the full list of India Cricket Test Match 2023 with the venue and timing of the match in the table below. India Cricket Test Match Venue Date Day Team Contest Location times December 14, 2022 Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 07:00 GMT / 13:00 LOCAL December 22, 2022 Thursday India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 07:00 GMT / 13:00 LOCAL Tap here to visit our PurnEA University website. Thank you very much for reading and coming to this article. Please visit our website purneauniversity.org again for the latest and updated news and content related to sports, entertainment, education and more. Check out our website by tapping the link above. Kindly share your thoughts on the India Cricket ODI and T20 in the comment box below.

