Shortly before the start of the highly anticipated top-five showdown between No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan, it was announced that the Wolverines would miss several key players due to illness.

Six Wolverines total missed the first game: the top scoring player in college hockey Adam Fantilli, Michigan’s third leading scorer TJ Hughes, team captain Nolan Moyle, starting defenseman Jacob Truscott, and defensemen Brendan Miles and Steven Holtz. Holtz’s condition was so serious that he was admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator. according to his mother on Facebook.

Michigan was so desperate for bodies that third string backup goaltender Tyler Shea was listed as the left wing of the fourth line. It felt like they were going to pick the Children of Yost to field a team. The decision to play was made criticismbut the understaffed Michigan Wolverines decided to take the ice anyway.

After two goals from forward Dylan Duke, the Wolverines were tied 2–2 midway through the second period when bad luck struck again. Minnesota’s Logan Cooley dangerously checked Wolverine forward Eric Ciccolini into the boards and was awarded a five-minute major. Cooley was allowed to return to the game, but was suspended for game two. Ciccolini’s weekend was unfortunately over.

Minnesota would add another goal late in the second inning during a four-on-four game, but despite playing with a limited number of players and goaltender Erik Portillo’s worst outing of the season, the Wolverines only trailed after two spells. 3-2 behind.

Maybe it was a mental mistake, maybe it was for extra emotional and physical rest, maybe it was to take care of Ciccolini, but Michigan was too late to take the ice for the third period and was awarded a penalty. Minnesota quickly scored an insurance goal on the power play to take a 4-2 lead.

The Gophers would add another five minutes later and would win 5-2.

After the game, Michigan interim head coach Brandon Naurato spoke to the media and spoke about how hard the week had been:

It was an extremely emotional week, Naurato said. We haven’t talked too much about hockey this week. It was nothing but worrying and thinking about our teammates and their mental and physical health. We have a great group of kids and guys are still fighting.

The Wolverines were able to welcome back Moyle and Truscott for game two, but because Michigan would be without Ciccolini for the second game, Shea was still tasked with being the fourth-line left winger.

In game two, fatigue started to pile up for the Wolverines, especially on the back check. In addition, Portillo continued to struggle and conceded an early soft goal due to a bad angle.

Midway through the second period, the Wolverines trailed 3–0 despite an outshooting Minnesota. Desperate for a spark, Michigan forward Jackson Hallum kept attacking and his energy provided the team with much-needed life. Unfortunately, Hallum would injure himself attempting a single use and miss the rest of the period.

Feeding on the energy Hallum created, defenseman Seamus Casey drifted around the right circle and found Dylan Duke (who else?) for his third goal of the weekend to cut the Minnesota lead to 3-1.

The Gophers would respond to a delayed penalty to make it 4-1.

Keeping up with the trend of bad luck, a review denied that Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty scored on a top-shelf snipe when the buzzer sounded at the end of the second.

Fortunately, Hallum was able to return in the last frame. Michigan cut the lead to 4-2, as a rebound rippled off the boards to WHO ELSE Dylan Duke’s stick for his fourth goal of the weekend.

Again, Minnesota responded to the power play to make it 5-2, and AGAIN the Wolverines responded as Mackie Samoskevich’s wrister found a home to make it 5-3. Samoskevich became the first player not to go by the Dylan Duke name to score for the Wolverines over the weekend.

It was a valiant effort, but Michigan couldn’t get any closer. Minnesota added an empty netter and won 6-3.

This weekend was an impossible task for the Wolverines without several key players and chemistry issues from top to bottom with all the lineup changes. Should they have played? I’m not on the team or in that locker room, and if the guys want to try, I support their decision to get on the ice.

Portillo struggled, but it’s hard to play sharply when you’ve barely practiced all week because of a virus outbreak. Plus, criticizing team performance seems so trivial when players are competing for much more than just hockey.

The Wolverines showed incredible heart all weekend and a defiant refusal to quit in game two. Despite being swept, this weekend’s performance was an energizing effort that could help this team grow exponentially on and off the ice.