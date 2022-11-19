Academy in top quality victory over champions





South Devon and Torbay Table Tennis League round with Tony Halse: A top quality first class clash saw Torbay Academy 1 beat the current champions and leaders of Division One NA Buzzards 6-4. Toma Mitranescu had an excellent maximum for the Academy and was well supported by Adam Shipway with two singles wins and the two combined to take the doubles and victory. In another thrilling game, a Gordon Holmes maximum helped Brixham Sharks to a 6-4 win at Halwell against Halwell A. NA Batmen Dennis Gibbs, Naomi Jackson and Rory Harries whitewashed club colleagues NA Condors, but they all had to work hard to get their maximum against a battling Condors. In Division Two, Jason Prescott, playing his first game of the season for Dawlish Aces, helped his team to a narrow 6-4 victory over the Taverners. Brixham trawlers Nick Williamson, Holly Johns and Ian Saxby Ian Saxby was undefeated for Brixham Trawlers as they shared the points with NA Raptors. Chris Scriven with another cap for NA Falcons helped his side to a narrow 6-4 victory over Brixham Gulls. The Grove remain unbeaten in Division Three after a narrow 6-4 win over Torre Vikings – the Totnes teams David Pearson take his third maximum of the season. Newton Abbot sided with the Hawks and the Harriers could not be separated as they drew 5-5, the Harriers Keith Haslam were again undefeated. Division Four leaders Dawlish Renegades won 8-2 against club mates Dawlish Doubtfuls. Prabhu Kashap, capped again for the Renegades, remains unbeaten so far this season. Also 8-2 winners were NA Ospreys beating Torbay Academy 7, Rob Ferguson with a cap for the victors. Jasem Abu Ali and Nick Kitchen were undefeated as their NA Merlins team beat fellow NA Vultures 7-3. Martin Sharp and Allen Pack (Brixham Gulls) v Jim McIvor and Louis Wilshire (NA Falcons) RESULTS Division One: NA Buzzards 4 (Sage 2, Nicholls 1, Ryland 1), Torbay Academy (1) 6 (T Mitranescu 3, Shipway 2, A Mitranescu 0, Dbls) Halwell A 4 (Mercer 2, Smith 1, Dunn 1), Brixham Sharks 6 (Holmes 3, Harper 2, Banham 0, Dbls) NA Batmen 10 (D Gibbs 3, Harries 3, Jackson 3, Dbls), NA Condors 0 (Webster-Hall 0, Thompson 0, C Sage 0) Division Two: Taverners 4 (Dilkes 2, Harrop 1, Read 0, Dbls), Dawlish Aces 6 (Prescott 3, Sharratt 2, Bellham 1) NA Owls 5 (W Cyron 2, Sage 2, Wilson 1), Brixham Trawlers 5 (Saxby 3, Johns 1, Williamson 0, Dbls) NA Falcons 6 (Scriven 3, McIvor 2, Wilshire 0, Dbls), Brixham Gulls 4 (Maynard 2, Pack 1, Sharp 1) Division Three: The Grove 6 (Pearson 3, Cornish 2, Daly 0, Dbls), Torre Vikings 4 (Holtham 2, Russell 1, Excell 1) NA Hawks 5 (Doxsey 2, Guy 2, Topp 1), NA Harriers 5 (Haslam 3, Fabian 1, Copley 0, Dbls) Division Four: Dawlish Renegades 8 (Kashap 3, Doutreligne 2, Girling 2, Dbls), Dawlish Doubtfuls 2 (M Grim 2, S Grim 0, Ryan 0) NA Ospreys 8 (Ferguson 3, Ramsden 2, Winstanley 2, Dbls), Torbay Academy (7) 2 (Dillon 2, Frost 0, Rodmell 0) NA Vultures 3 (Wilson 1, Short 1, Ozuna Montero 1), NA Merlins 7 (Abu Ali 3, Kitchen 3, Olver 0, Dbls).

