Women’s basketball set for road competition with SEC foe Vanderbilt





Saint Joseph’s (3-0, 0-0 A-10) at Vanderbilt (5-0, 0-0 SEC)

Sunday November 20| 2pm CT/3pm ET | Memorial Coliseum | Nashville, Tenn.

Saint Joseph's: Game notes

Vanderbilt: Game notes NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Saint Joseph's women's basketball is making its first road test of the season, heading to Music City to take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks (3-0) meet the Commodores (5-0) in a matchup of undefeated games, with Vanderbilt winning the first five games averaging over 18 points per game. The Hawks compete as the top-scoring defense in the Atlantic 10 as two teams battle it out at the legendary Memorial Coliseum. Longtime assistant to Geno Auriemma, Shea Ralph begins her sophomore season on the sidelines of the Commodores, starting off impeccably with a 5-0 scoreline. Vanderbilt has won by an average margin of 19.4 points, the last matchup with Austin Peay (70-61) the only game this season by single digits. Ciaja Harbison has started the season strong, leading the Commodores in points (18.0), assists (31) and steals (13). Marnelle Garraud was deadly from range (15-29 for 51.7%), while Sacha Washington also added double digits (11.8) and led the team in rebounds (7.6). Shutting it down The Hawks enter the game with Vanderbilt as the best defense in the Atlantic 10, averaging only 51.0 points per game. The figure accounts for the 46th best defense in the country. Jekot serving dishes Returning for her sixth year at Hawk Hill, Katie Jekot remains one of the most important passers-by in the conference and the country. Jekot ranks among the top echelons of the NCAA in three different categories. With a 6.0 assist turnover ration, Jekot ranks 20th in the nation, while her 18 assists rank 22nd, averaging 6.0 per game putting her at 38th. Brugler's Best Reigning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year Talya Brugler opened the season quietly with six points and four rebounds after getting into trouble early on against Bucknell. However, Brugler has quickly returned to the form that earned her Rookie of the Year a season ago. The sophomore year forward came on the scene against Yale and scored a team-high 16 points while adding five rebounds and three steals. The resident of Nazareth, Pa. put up a career-high 23 points to follow against Penn, also grabbed a season-high eight rebounds while adding two blocks and two steals. Brugler leads the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game, 39 of her 45 points against the Ivy League competition. LeadBy example

Katie Jekot returns for her sixth year of collegiate basketball, leading the Hawks. The native of Enola, Pa. has played in 104 career games at Hawk Hill, including 98 starts. The sixth-year guard has a 1.48 assist-to-turnover ratio throughout her career, her 956 points just 44 out of 1,000. Jekot is also just 38 assists away from cracking the top 10 in the program’s history. Right out the gate The Hawks, under the tenure of Cindy Griffin , have had a quick start in most seasons for the past 22 years. Griffin has a 17–5 overall record at Saint Joseph’s in the home opener, winning the last four in a row after beating Bucknell on November 7. The Hawks are also 13-9 overall in season openers since Coach Griffin took over. The Hawks jumped to a 2-0 start to the season for the third time in the past four seasons. After going 3-0 at home to start the season, it marked the third time in the past 12 years that the Hawks were undefeated after three games.

