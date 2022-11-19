Cricket Center – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

BCCI headquarters

cricket centre is the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is located in the Churchgate area of ​​Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The office used to be in a room at Cricket Club of India (CCI) Brabourne Stadium.[1]

During the tenure of President N. Srinivasan, he tried to move the cricket center from Mumbai to Chennai, his hometown, but board members opposed this idea. In 2007, BCCI moved its headquarters from Brabourne Stadium to the Mumbai Cricket Association ground at Wankhede Stadium.[1]

In 2018, Acting President CK Khanna proposed to move the Cricket Center to 40 acres of newly purchased land by BCCI in Bangalore. However, the proposal received a mixed reaction from various state associations, with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) strongly opposed, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in favor and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and the Cricket Association of Bengal on the fence.[2] According to Saurashtra Cricket Association Secretary Madhukar Worah, “The idea of ​​having the BCCI headquarters in places other than Mumbai has been mooted many times in the past. However, after detailed discussions on the subject, Mumbai turned out to be the most suitable. ” [3][4]

The cricket center is located in the grounds of Wankhede Stadium and near the headquarters of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). It is a Western Morden style building decorated with glass windows and exterior wall tiles.[4] The headquarters of MCA and BCCI are located in the same building of the cricket center, on the 3rd and 4th floors respectively, in the 4-storey building.[5][6][7][8] The Indian Premier League (IPL) Headquarters is located on the 4th floor of Cricket Centre.[9]

The cricket center is located on MCA’s land, which MCA leased from the Government of Maharashtra. BCCI pays rent to MCA.

