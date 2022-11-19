Novak Djokovic defeats Taylor Fritz and reaches final Turin | ATP tour

Novak Djokovic passed a rigorous test on Saturday in the semifinals of Taylor Fritz at the Nitto ATP Finals, where the Serb triumphed 7-6(5), 7-6(6) to tie with Roger within one win Federer’s record six titles at the prestigious season finale.

A spirited performance from Fritz saw the American recover from a break deficit in the first set and rise to a 5-3 lead in the second. Despite struggling to consistently find his best level, Djokovic found a way through in both tiebreaks as he took a hard-fought win of one hour and 54 minutes in the Pala Alpitour.

I had to fight to survive, Djokovic said afterwards. I didn’t feel very reactive or very comfortable today. I knew coming into today’s game from yesterday’s grueling battle against [Daniil] Medvedev I knew it would take some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers in the Tour.

Seventh-seeded Djokovic turned in a solid if not spectacular performance against Fritz, taking just 21 winners to the eighth seed’s 31. against Medvedev on Friday afternoon.

I had to be very patient, I didn’t start the second set very well,” said Djokovic. [Daniil] Medvedev served before the game yesterday. In those moments I found another gear and managed to hold my nerve and let him play another shot in the tiebreak.

I’m very happy to have overcome this one, because I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis, but I managed to persevere.

The way Djokovic attacked Fritz’s second serve was key to his triumph. The Serb won 61 percent (14/23) of the points against the Americans’ second delivery, converting both break points he had.

Djokovic can equal the Swiss Federers title on Sunday if he takes on Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in the championship game in Turin. Should he lift the trophy, Djokovic will also claim the biggest payday in tennis history, with a $4,740,300 bid for the Nitto ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

35-year-old Djokovic is chasing his fifth Tour title of the season in Turin. The champion of Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv and Astana now has a career-high 45-17 record at the Nitto ATP Finals, having lifted the trophy in 2008 (in Shanghai) and in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 (in London).

Despite the disappointment of Friday’s defeat, Fritz was optimistic about how close he had pushed 90-time tour-level champion Djokovic after reaching the semifinals on his Nitto ATP Finals debut. The world number 9 acknowledged that his week in Turin had given him additional belief that he can consistently compete with his Top 10 rivals in the Pepperstone ATP rankings.

Typically I’m good at tie-breakers, reflected Fritz. I feel like my tiebreaker record has definitely been very good throughout my career. Today I played both tie-breakers pretty well, I’m up there. It’s small margins in tennis. It’s always like that. It’s very small margins. [I] just needs to get that little bit better and i’m there.







Djokovic broke the love in the fifth game of the match against Fritz to build some early pressure, but the American responded well and immediately leveled for 3-3 as the champions of Indian Wells, Eastbourne and Tokyo began to settle in . While both players still struggled to find their top level, it was Djokovic who created a magical moment on set point with a classy forehand winner to clinch the tiebreak.

Fritz came out strong in the second set, broke the Serb in the opening game and looked increasingly confident in his first semifinal of the Nitto ATP Finals. It was a simple missed backhand from Fritz at 5-4, 30/30 that proved crucial, although the American appeared to be distracted by someone shouting from the crowd as he touched the ball. Djokovic capitalized to regain the break before securing victory in a dramatic tie-break to the delight of his vocal fans in the Pala Alpitour.

I enjoy the atmosphere, Djokovic reflected afterwards. When people come to watch you, they expect entertainment and good tennis and hopefully they enjoyed themselves, especially towards the end of the match. Every point against a player like Fritz who has a great serve counts.