After epic rise and fall, Massachusetts hockey great Kevin Stevens is still moving forward





From early morning skating at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke to a hockey scholarship to Boston College and then to the NHL, Kevin Stevens was on his way to hockey greatness. That fast track derailed during a playoff game in 1993. Stevens, a power forward with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was knocked unconscious on impact and then slammed his face on the ice. The painkillers for the injury turned into an addiction. “I’ve done a lot of crazy things trying to get better at hockey. And I never thought, you know, anything could take that away,” said Stevens. “This took it away.” The long decline ended in 2016 with his arrest on federal drug charges. At his sentencing, the judge gave him a chance: stay out of jail if he agreed to use, in the judge’s words, his “unique ability to connect with people in educational endeavors.” In other words, help other people who are addicted. The court-mandated speaking engagements are over, but Stevens hasn’t stopped. He still uses his story to help others and speaks at events such as a recent drug court graduation ceremony at Charlestown District Court. “Just like you made a decision to come here, I made a decision that I would choose sobriety,” he said. .Stevens is now the face of the non-profit Power Forward, a play on his position as a power forward in the NHL, now dedicated to helping people overcome addiction. In addition to speaking engagements, Power Forward pays people to live sober homes, a place where they can live after coming out of intensive treatment without having to return to the community where they used. Power Forward, run by Stevens and his sister, Kelli Wilson, a retired biotech executive, is Power Forward’s latest effort to pay for a trained comfort dog to be placed full-time in a sober home in Taunton. “Throughout his life it was always goals with hockey and now the new goals are around helping people and sober living, scholarships and putting comfort dogs in homes,” said Wilson. They even work with the DEA through their community outreach program called Operation Engage.” and recovery aspect,” said Asa Morse, special agent with the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The collaboration between Power Forward and the DEA began on an ice rink, Morse said. “Kevin was right with him in an ice arena. my office was working the ice cream together and he said, ‘Hey, DEA plans to roll out this community outreach program. Kevin said, ‘I’m starting a community outreach program,’ and it was born out of that,” Morse said. Stevens’ transformation has “It was uplifting to see,” said his good friend and former teammate Mark Recchi. “The Kevin I first met when I was 20, he’s an incredible person, he has a great personality, likes to have fun and always smiling,” Recchi said. “That big smile, it’s nice to see that again.” Now, Stevens said, life is much simpler than when he was addicted. “Life is pretty good today,” he said. “It’s just living and doing day by day what I need to do to make sure I’m okay. I’m not going to help a million people. I don’t even know who I’m going to help, but if you can get out there and spread the word, you’re helping one person.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/massachusetts-nhl-kevin-stevens-still-powers-forward/42008864

