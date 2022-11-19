App status set for Sunday fight against West Virginia





BOONE, NC – The App State women’s basketball team will head to Morgantown, W.Va. traveling to take on Big 12 contender West Virginia. The tip for the Mountaineers vs. Sunday’s Mountaineers is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Last timeout App State fell short to Norfolk State on Thursday in their second meeting with the Spartans, 70-65. Red shirt senior Jane Sanders went 11-for-13 from the charity streak and tied her career with 25 points to lead the Mountaineers. Graduated student Lauren Carter scored 12 points and scored seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks, while a junior Believe Alston 10 points scored. The team’s top rebounder for the night was a graduate student Brooke Bigott who registered nine against the Spartans, for a season-high. Last time against West Virginia App State’s only other meeting with West Virginia was on December 28, 2012 in Morgantown. App State fell just behind WVU, 72-67. Anna Freeman recorded 25 points and dished out four assists, five rebounds and seven steals. Maryah Sydnor and Katie Mallow also reached double digits, 19 and 13 points respectively. Explore West Virginia West Virginia is 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) this season after a pair of home wins over USC Upstate (November 10) and Winthrop (November 17). As a team, WVU has averaged 75.5 points per game compared to 39.5 scored by its opponents. Leading scorers JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith both average 13 points per game, while Kyah Watson averages six rebounds per game. Jayla Hemingway is Old Gold and Blue’s top free throw shooter and goes 4-of-5 on the line. WVU went 15-15 (7-11 Big 12) last year. West Virginia’s No. 7 postseason was cut short by No. 2 Iowa State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 after WVU defeated TCU with No. 10. In conference play, WVU recorded three straight wins from February 23 to March 2, defeating Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. In non-conference action, the Blue and Gold went on a four-game win streak that stretched from November 16 to November 25. Next one App State hosts Davidson on Sunday, November 27 at 2 p.m. For Cyber ​​Sunday, fans can use promo code CYBERWBB to get special discounted prices on tickets. Sunday’s contest will allow fans to enter to win a brand new TV.

