Urban Meyer wants both Ohio State football, Michigan in CFP





Urban Meyer isn’t looking at resumes for the College Football Playoff. He does not look at any work. The former Ohio State football coach said on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” that he thinks the Buckeyes and Michigan are two of the top four teams in college football. “If you look at videotape, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are two of the top four teams in America,” Meyer said. Ohio State Newsletter Headlines:Sign up for our daily Ohio State sports newsletter Meyer said Ohio State has the “best offensive skill in the world,” averaging 46.8 points and 501.9 yards per game (one of six teams to average over 500 yards per game), along with Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina and UCLA. Meyer also said that Michigan has an “offensive and defensive line that has been dominant all year,” allowing 12 sacks in 10 games with a run game average of 251.4 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry, while recording 31 sacks on defense. After former Notre Dame quarterback and Brady Quinn, a native of Columbus, passed out Meyer for using “videotape,” he asked the former Ohio State coach if he used VHS tape, and he said how much he thought the former Ohio State football coach had changed. Can OSU win without Jaxon Smith-Njigba?Can Ohio State beat Michigan and win by A+ passing game alone? | Rob Oler Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return in 2022?Ryan Day was hoping, not expecting a return from Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Look how much you’ve changed,” Quinn said. You’re looking for Michigan to get in.” Urban Meyer was dominant against Michigan with Oho State Meyer was perfect against the Wolverines in his time with the Buckeyes, racking up seven wins in seven tries against Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh to beat Michigan 237-189, including three wins at Michigan Stadium. In Ohio State history, Meyer has the fourth most wins, behind Woody Hayes (1951-78, 205 wins), John Cooper (1988-2000, 111 wins), and Jim Tressel (2001-10, 94 wins), before leaving the program in 2018, leading the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory against Washington. 2022 college football ranking Here’s a look at the 2022 College Football Playoff 3rd rankings. Georgia (10-0) State of Ohio (10-0) Michigan (10-0) TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) LSU (8-2) USC (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Clemson (9-1) Utah (8-2) Penn state (8-2) Oregon (8-2) North Carolina (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) State of Kansas (7-3) UCLA (8-2) Washington (8-2) Our Lady (7-3) State of Florida (7-3) UCF (8-2) Tulane (8-2) State of Oklahoma (7-3) State of Oregon (7-3) NC status (7-3) Cincinnati (8-2) The Ohio State Football schedule for 2022 September 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 September 10: Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12

Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12 September the 17th: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 September 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20

Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20 22 October: State Ohio 54, Iowa 10

State Ohio 54, Iowa 10 29 October: Ohio is 44, Penn is 31

Ohio is 44, Penn is 31 November 5: Ohio State 21, Northwest 7

Ohio State 21, Northwest 7 November 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 November 19: Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, MD., 3:30 p.m., ABC

Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, MD., 3:30 p.m., ABC November 26: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, Midday, FOX Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

