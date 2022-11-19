



Table tennis Asian Cup semifinal released Wang Yidi became the “only seedling” of the national table tennis 2022-11-19 17:45:00.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports The 2022 Table Tennis Asian Cup, to be held in Bangkok, will determine the semifinals of the men’s and women’s singles on the 18th. Chinese players Wang Yidi and Wang Chuqin, who face South Korean opponents, are happy and concerned. The day before, the other two national table tennis players, Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong, retired in the first round. The three-day Asian Cup consists of men’s and women’s singles only, and no more than two players from the same association can participate in each event. The game uses a single-elimination best-of-seven system. Wang Chuqin’s opponent in the quarterfinals was South Korean player Lin Zhongxun, who was 16th below him in the world rankings. However, the top seed was chasing points all along. After losing the first game at 6:11, he recaptured a win with 11:9 and then lost with 5:11. Lost two games in a row at 7:11 and tied the game again after two games at 11:6 to have won and 11:9. In the deciding match, Wang Chuqin could not cope with Lin Zhongxun’s fight. After falling behind at the start and making up to 8 and 10 draws, he eventually lost 10:12 and 3:4. At that point, the national table tennis team’s 12 consecutive championship records in the Asian Cup men’s singles came to an abrupt end. As for women’s singles, Wang Yidi, who participated in the Asian Cup for the first time, brought to Thailand the fiery feeling of winning the women’s singles and women’s team championships in the National Championship not long ago. Facing 18-year-old South Korean teenager Shin Yubin, although Wang Yidi also lost the first game and lost the chance at 7:11, she quickly adjusted her condition, regained the game 11:6 and firmly dominated the following games. Take the initiative, win three rounds with 11:3, 11:3, 11:5 and win with a big score of 4:1. In the semifinals, Wang Yidi will face Hina Hayata of the Japanese team, who knocked out Du Kaiqin of the Chinese Hong Kong team in 7 rounds. The other final place will be decided between the Indian player Batra, who eliminated Chen Xingtong in the first round, and Mima Ito, the best women’s singles in Japan. On the 19th, the Asian Cup will determine the champions of two events.

