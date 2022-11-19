No. 2 Seed Washington receives Creighton in NCAA second round





SEATTLE The No. 2 seeded Washington Huskies will begin play after the season when they host Creighton at Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. The gates open one hour before kick-off at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. 2022 PAC-12 CAMPS! The Huskies clinched their fourth-ever Pac-12 title after a 3–2 victory over UCLA at Husky Soccer Stadium to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Washington also won the title in 2000, 2013 and 2019. The championship marked Washington’s first time taking it on their home court. ALL-CONFERENCE LORD Ten Huskies received all conference honors when the Pac-12 Conference announced them earlier this week. sophomore Elijah Paul was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 11 goals during the regular season. He is also in 12th placee nationwide in total goals. Head coach Jamie Clark was named Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his Washington tenure after leading the program to its fourth Pac-12 championship and an overall record of 15–3. Clark also earned the honor in 2013, 2019 and 2020. Five huskies saw first-team All-Conference nod in Paul, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi , Luke meek , Nick Scardina and Christian Soto . Nathan Jones and Gio Miglietti earned second team honors while Chris Meiers and Imanol Rosales received an honorable mention. HUSKIES IN THE NATIONAL RANKING

Chris Meiers and Imanol Rosales his eighth nationally with 10 assists on the season, which also leads the Pac-12. Luke meek is also in the Top 25 with eight. Elijah Paul is 12e in the country with 11 goals a year while a sixth year senior Luke meek is 21st with 10. Meek is 10e national with 28 points and Paul is 19e with 25 points. Sam Fowler amounts to 10e in the country with 0.624 goals against average. HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE Since 1997, the Huskies have posted an overall record of 178-61-19 at Husky Soccer Stadium and won at least eight games in 13 seasons, including a 10-1-2 in 2013. Earlier this season, the Huskies set a new program record for attendance of one game when 3,876 people came to watch Washington play against Seattle U. EXPLORING THE BLUEJAYS Creighton finished the regular season as the BIG EAST Tournament Champions as the sixth seed in that tournament. They beat top-ranked Georgetown for the title. The Bluejays are led by the nation’s top scorer in Duncan McGuire, who has scored 19 goals and leads the nation with 40 points overall. Giorgio Probo is fourth nationally with 12 assists per year and is sixth with 0.60 assists per game. Goalkeeper Paul Kruse has an average of 1,357 goals against with a total of 59 saves. Kruse posts a 69.4% serve percentage and averages 2.95 serves per game. YOUR-CREIGHTON HISTORY The Bluejays lead the all-time series over Washington 6-2. The last meeting between the two teams was in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament, where Creighton won 4-2 against the Huskies in Omaha. The two teams also met during the postseason in 2006. That meeting took place in Seattle, where the Dawgs earned a 3-0 victory. NEXT ONE The winner of the match will face the winner of Tulsa and Georgetown in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Follow @UW_MSoccer on Twitter and Instagram to learn more about the UW men’s soccer team.

