Steve Smith crosses 14,000 runs in international cricket

Updated: Nov 19, 2022 12:38 PM IS

Sydney [Australia]Nov 19 (ANI): Australian star batsman Steve Smith passed the 14,000 run mark in international cricket, becoming his country’s fastest player to do so.

The batsman reached this milestone during his side’s second ODI against England at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the match, Smith hit a glorious 94 off 114 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. He hit the ball with a batting velocity of 82.45. Now in 288 matches over 328 innings, Steve has 14,065 runs at an average of 49.52. He has scored 40 centuries and 69 half centuries, with the best individual score of 239. His pass rate is 65.44 across all formats.

He has surpassed David Boon (13,386) to become the ninth highest series scorer in international cricket for Australia.

Australia’s top five run scorers in international cricket are: Ricky Ponting (27,368), Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112) and David Warner (16,612).

The top five scorers in international cricket are: Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and South African great all-rounder Jacques Kallis (25,534).

Heading into the game, Australia opted to bat first and their innings are underway. (ANI)

