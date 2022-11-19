Sports
VMI Football takes The Citadel to the wire, falls 26-22 in Military Classic of the South
26
4-7, 3-5
22
1-10, 0-8
4-7, 3-5
26
22
|Team
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|F
|
|0
|14
|0
|12
|26
|
|3
|0
|19
|0
|22
Game Review: Football |
LEXINGTON, Va. The VMI football team put in another valiant effort on Saturday with the Silver Shako on the line as defense and special teams helped the Keydets jump ahead 22-14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied to score twice and clearing the game with an interception at one minute to end the game 26-22 and end the season for VMI.
“>Special teams play!! @Eric Rankin gets the block and @edquamiley take it in for the score! pic.twitter.com/e9Db7LkE9V
Main stats
– Defense collects a fumble while special teams block a punt for a fumble and a field goal
– Set Morgan goes 16-for-22 with a TD; ends career 5e all-time at VMI in completions with 451 and third all-time with a completion percentage of 61.6
– Corey Bridy rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown; ends career 9e always with VMI in rushing touchdowns
– Chance Knox has 9 catches for a career-high 114 yards with a 36-yard score
– Seven Keydets record a catch, 19 record a tackle led by Stone Snyders 18 to give him 339 for his career
–Aljarek Malry, Shamus Jones and Evan Eller all have 11 tackles; Christian Dunn has 7, 2.0 tackles for loss
– Jack Culbreath has three punts for 137 yards (45.7 average)
How it happened
– VMI defense opens play by forcing a fumble leads to a Jerry Rice field goal (3-0 VMI)
– The Citadel jumps ahead 7-3 and adds a second touchdown to take a 14-3 lead at the halfway point
– Morgan finds Knox for a 33-yard gain by setting up a Bridy 6-yard touchdown run (failed two-point attempt – 14-9 The Citadel)
— Morgan hits Knox for a 31-yard touchdown as VMI takes a 15-14 lead with 9:03 in the third
– Eric Rankin blocks punt, Elijah Quamiley stands up for the score (22-14 VMI 6:46 third quarter)
– VMI blocks field goal attempt, Bulldogs core but fails to convert two points (22-20 VMI with 7:30 left)
– The Citadel scores two touchdowns, misses conversions to make it 26-22 with 3:37 left
– Keydets move the ball to The Citadel 29, lose Max Brimigion on the play
– A tipped ball in the end zone two plays later leads to the game-ending interception
Words from Wach
To his team’s effort
“Proud of the players, the way they kept fighting game after game, game after game. This game to the last game. The Citadel fought hard, made one game more than us. Hats off to them. Clearly not the results we wanted, but proud of the team’s commitment.”
on Max Brimigion
“Now pray for Max Brimigion that hopefully everything is okay. That is more important than this game at this specific moment.”
Highlights
“>Tweet#
Tweet #Bridy goes for the score!! @Korey_Bridy
Tweet # puts the Keydets on top!! @Chance_Knox11
|
Sources
2/ https://vmikeydets.com/news/2022/11/19/vmi-football-takes-the-citadel-to-the-wire-falls-26-22-in-military-classic-of-the-south.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
