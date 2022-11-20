Tennis great Roger Federer says pro tennis tour’s relentless schedule has major impact on players’ mental health





The demanding schedule on the ATP and WTA circuits can negatively impact players' mental health, tennis great Roger Federer said on Saturday.

Roger Federer has warned that the constant round trip, jet lag, training and matches on tour are taking its toll on tennis players The recently retired tennis great said the anti-doping requirements also put a lot of pressure on competitors

The recently retired tennis great said the anti-doping requirements also put a lot of pressure on competitors A number of players have spoken out about their mental health issues, including Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios The 20-time grand slam champion retired from the sport in September after touring the world a number of times during his career spanning nearly a quarter of a century. While Federer was a month short of his 40th birthday when he played his last competitive singles match, the Swiss admitted that the toll of chasing titles and ranking points on a week-in, week-out basis can take its toll on players. “You have to show strength. But we are not machines, we are people,” Federer said at a press conference in Tokyo. If you or someone you know needs help: “When players retire at a super young age, I totally understand. We see it from time to time. I always think it’s such a shame because so much can happen in the future.” “The tour is tough, the travel, the training, the jet lag. No one should say ‘I’m tired today’ because it looks like you’re weak, and that’s why sometimes players get mental problems.” A number of tennis professionals have spoken out about their mental health issues, including Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, while Ash Barty shocked the tennis world earlier this year when she retired from the sport less than two months after winning the Australian Open aged 25. Federer added that the strict doping regime also puts pressure on players, who must inform relevant authorities of their whereabouts on a daily basis. “We have to fill out the doping forms every day, one hour a day, wherever you are,” said the 41-year-old Swiss. “In the back of your mind, you are always aware that they could come at any moment, especially at that hour. “I don’t think I was so aware of how much that thought is always there, and it rides with you, until you retire and then you realize all the stress goes away.” Reuters

