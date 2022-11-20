Wang, Harimoto crowned the champion of the Asian Cup Table Tennis





BANGKOK, 19 Nov. (Xinhua) — China’s Wang Yidi passed two Japanese rowers consecutively here on Saturday to claim the women’s singles title, while Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto emerged as the men’s singles winner at the 2022 Asian Cup. After beating world No. 6 Hina Hayata 4-1 in the semi-finals, the top-seeded Wang set up a final clash with Mima Ito, beating India’s Manika Batra 4-2 to advance. Ito, one place higher than Hayata in the world rankings, took the initiative in the final and won 11-4 in the first set, but Wang reacted quickly by taking the second set 11-6. An intense affair took place in the third set, as Ito kept her nerve to win 11-9 and go through in sets again, before Wang thrilled the match with a 12-10 win. Trailing 6-10 in the fifth, Ito saved three set points, but was unable to complete her comeback as a composed Wang won 11-9. Wang then secured an 11–8 win in the sixth set to secure her first Asian Cup trophy. It is also China’s fifth consecutive title in the women’s category since 2016. Wang admitted it was not an easy win. “Actually I was in a subordinate position, but I didn’t give up and fought for every point,” she said. “The fourth set was quite crucial for me. After winning a long rally late in the fourth, I felt more relaxed afterwards,” the 25-year-old added. Reflecting on her Asian Cup campaign, Wang said matches got tougher as she progressed. “Maybe I haven’t played many quality points, but mentally I’ve been through a lot from every game,” she commented. 44th ranked Batra stunned Hayata 4-2 to settle for a bronze medal. With Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Chuqin eliminated in previous rounds, China failed to reach the men’s singles semi-finals for the first time in the last 13 editions of the tournament. South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon, who had knocked out Wang Chuqin in the quarter-finals, knocked out Japan’s Yukiya Uda 4-1 to reach the final, while fourth-seeded Harimoto triumphed 4-1 over the Chinese Taipei- veteran Chuang Chih-Yuan in the final. other semifinal. Ranked 19th in the world, Lim’s remarkable run in Bangkok was finally stopped by 19-year-old Harimoto, who won the final 4-1. Chuang defeated Uda 4-2 in the third place match. The Asian Cup was last held in 2019, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring the men’s and women’s singles, with a maximum of two players from an affiliated association in each category.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273118246/wang-harimoto-crowned-champions-at-table-tennis-asian-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos