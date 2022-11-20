No. 9/10 Football rolls UMass Dartmouth, 63-20, in NCAA first round

Next game: Springfield College 11-26-2022 | 12 o’clock 26 Nov (Sat) / 12 noon Springfield College History

ITHACA, NY It was a memorable day at South Hill, as the nationally ranked No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team walked away with a 63-20 NCAA first round victory over UMass-Dartmouth at Butterfield Stadium. The NCAA win is the first for the Bombers program since 2013, as IC improves to 11-0 on the season and advances to Springfield College next Saturday in Ithaca.

Ithaca used six UMass Dartmouth turnovers and rushed for 365 yards (no yardage lost) on 51 attempts. The Bombers also threw for 175 yards on 14-of-18 for 540 yards total offense. IC rushed for six touchdowns in the win and threw three more.

The Bombers quickly blew the game open as they produced three takeaways, leading to three touchdowns, in less than seven minutes of play. UMass-Dartmouth received the opening kickoff, but gave the ball to IC on the second strike Jordan Sosa notched a strip bag and salvage at the UMD 24-yard line.

With 12:42 on the clock, Jack Williams caught an 11-yard pass from A. J. Wingfield to put IC on a 7-0 lead.

At the subsequent kick-off Don Garcia forced a fumble and Tamir Rowser recovered at the UMD 29-yard line. Three minutes later, Williams pounded in his second score of the day with another 1-yard run at 9:50 to make it a 14–0 game.

It only took the Corsairs two more plays to turn the ball around again Matt DeSimplicitis hit the ball away on play in progress and Michael Roumes fell on the loose ball at the 27.

It took the Bombers one play to get to the goal line Michael Anderson took a backward 25 yards down to the 2. A good dose of Williams put the Bombers ahead 21-0 with 8:35 to go within 1 yard for his third score of the game.

UMass Dartmouth managed to put together a response, but turned the ball over on downs at the IC 5-yard line with 4:15 remaining in the quarter. The Bombers moved into midfield on a 16-yard run from Williams and three 21-yard runs from Jalen Leonard-Osbourne but Wingfield was then intercepted at the UMD 43-yard line.

The Bombers got the ball back right away when the Corsairs gave the ball away for the fourth time in the quarter on another fumble. This time it was caused by Ben Stola and restored by Jason Green in midfield to close out the first 15 minutes.

Ithaca took its lead from 21-0 in the second quarter and added three more touchdowns to blow open the game with a 42-0 halftime lead.

In the second quarter, the Bombers scored their first touchdown on a fourth down pass from Roumes to Jonathan Kumas with 12:00 to go.

A turnover on downs with 8:52 to play by the Corsairs returned the ball to IC, and a 35-yard run by Leonard-Osbourne extended IC’s lead to 35–0 with 4:53 left in the half.

After a short UMass Dartmouth kick saw IC at the UMD 44-yard line, Anderson took an end-around for 13 yards and a 22-yard jaunt from Williams put the Bombers inside the 10-yard line. Back to back Conner Hayes runs resulted in the final touchdown of the half with 1:55 left, giving IC a 42–0 lead.

Only one touchdown was scored in the third quarter, a 16-yard pass from Dante Aviles-Santos to Luis Gonzalez. The scoring drive was aided by a pass interference by IC to make it a 42-6 difference with 2:57 left. The point after was missed when the Corsairs were pushed back 15 yards after the score.

The fourth quarter was packed with action as five touchdowns were scored. IC got the opening score on the first play from scrimmage ashes Max Perry shot for a 33-yard run to put the Bombers ahead again by 42 points at 49-6.

A three-and-out to UMD gave the Bombers the ball straight back, but IC turned it over on a fumble. The Corsairs then threw an interception to Cad McDermott , but it was rumbled back to UMD to resume the ride. In the next picture, Ryan Salisbury recorded a pick six, but it was called back due to an IC penalty.

The drive would go through and IC forced a turnover on downs with a sack, but another penalty extended the drive and UMD scored on a 9-yard pass to make it a 49-13 game with 5:08 left in the game. regulations.

IC got that touchdown right back when Perry struck Anthony D’Addetta for a 60-yard touchdown pass at 4:59 to flip the scoreboard to 56-13. Less than a minute later, UMD connected with a 62-yard strike to come within a 56–20 difference, but another touchdown run by Perry, this time for 21 yards, ended the game with 2:01 on the clock. for the 63-20 final.

Perry led IC with 95 yards passing on 5 of 6 attempts, to go along with 83 yards rushing on nine attempts. Leonard-Osbourne led the rushing offense with 89 yards on nine carries, while Williams had 80 yards on 14 attempts. Wingfield threw for 59 yards on 8-of-11.

On defense, Koumas led the offense with a total of nine tackles. Sam Tourangeau recorded eight stops, while Derek Slywka and Luke Brands each recorded five tackles. Tommy Moran broke three passes in the game.

Nicholas Bahamande made all nine points on attempts and started three touchbacks.

Ithaca and Springfield, former Empire 8 foes, will battle for the 39th all-time meeting this Saturday for a trip to the National Quarterfinals. Springfield was victorious in a defeat of No. 22 Endicott in the first round, 17–13.