Pakistan Men's Cricket Team Schedule for 2023 – Cricket
KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s cricket team will have a busy 2023 with many interesting series and international events.
Men in Greens international commitments include seven tests, eleven ODIs and eight T20Is in 2023.
With 2023 just around the corner, here’s a look at the Pakistan men’s cricket team schedule for next year.
December 2022 January 2023
Pakistan v New Zealand (home) Two tests and three ODIs
January 2023
Pakistan v West Indies (home) Three T20Is
April May 2023
Pakistan v New Zealand (home) Five ODIs and five T20Is
July 2023
Sri Lanka v Pakistan (away) Two Tests
August 2023
Afghanistan v Pakistan (Neutral) Three ODIs
September 2023
Asia Cup in Pakistan
October November 2023
ODI World Cup in India
December 2023 January 2024
Australia v Pakistan (away) Three Tests
Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan lost to England in the final, the Babar Azam-led unit is currently preparing for the test series against the Barmy Army on home soil.
|
