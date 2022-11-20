Amador High football chat included racism, sexism and bullying





A group chat involving Amador High School’s varsity football team surfaced online in September, leading to the end of their season. On Friday, a letter to parents revealed that the group chat contained racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and sexist language. The school district canceled the varsity football team’s season in September after the group thread was published. The seriousness of the messages prompted an outside investigator to investigate the content of what was being shared. In the letter, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Tori F. Gibson highlighted four key concerns that drove the decision to cancel the season. These were: Racism, anti-Semitic and homophobic statements Bullying Title IX concerns Hazing allegations The school district said the group chat was considered a “school-sponsored event” because it was used for official Amador Football business. The chat contained “hateful and inappropriate language,” and school staff were unaware of the thread prior to Sept. 14. The team was suspended on September 27. “This cannot continue and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe environment for all students and staff to comply with our district’s core beliefs,” the letter read regarding the apparent bullying in the thread. misconduct on November 2. About a week ago, the third member of staff was also acquitted. The investigation also found that not all team members were involved, but were enough that the team would not have enough people to finish the season On Nov. 2, the school district said in a letter that it was justified in suspending the team and canceling their season. A reported hazing allegation found in the thread also prompted police to step in, according to the school district. It was later discovered that the reported hazing took place at a private birthday party and was not officially associated with Amador Football. Superintendent’s letter also found that not all students have equal access to the school’s facilities, in violation of Title IX, a federal law. law prohibiting gender discrimination in educational programs and athletics. Friday night’s letter was about revealing the contents of what prompted the investigation and eventual cancellation of the varsity team’s football season.

