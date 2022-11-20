Connect with us

All-Macomb County tennis team for 2022 – Macomb Daily

Here is the 2022 All-Macomb County boys’ tennis team as selected by coaches:

Tennis

All Macomb County

Boys 2022

Selected by trainers

Dream Team

Single people

(MVP) Alex Buzdugan, Stevenson, senior

Daniel Buzdugan, Stevenson, freshman

Luke Suchyta, Eisenhower, senior

Nolan Hill, Armada, senior

Shaan Singh, Ford, junior

Doubles

Austin Endres, Sr., and Ken Haemmerle, Sr., Eisenhower

Drew Kozel, junior, and Jack Caverly, junior, Lanse Creuse North

Gianni Smith, Sr., and Peyton Mehr, Sr., Eisenhower

Max Livingston, junior, and Brady Bennie, senior, De La Salle Collegiate

Colton Smith, senior, and Jack Davis, junior, Armada

Division 2-3-4

Single people

First team

Adrian Payne, sophomore, Lakeview

Louis Mollicone, senior, De La Salle collegiate

Parker Westfall, Sr., Armada

Second team

Dylan Wolfe, sophomore, Lanse Creuse

Cole Donaldson, Junior, Lakeview

Vincent Gibala, senior, Sterling Heights

Gavin Flosky, junior, Lanse Creuse

Leo Tucciarone, senior, De La Salle

Honorable Mention

Jacob Engblom, sophomore, Lakeview

Joe Cusumano, Sr., Warren-Mott

Braeden Holder, sophomore, De La Salle Collegiate

Jim Burns, Sr., Armada

Jaret Hill, sophomore, Armada

Noah Cafagna, senior, Cousino

Beginner

Sam Kozak, freshman, Lakeview

Mark Gerardi, freshman, De La Salle Collegiate

Doubles

First team

Jacob Dell, senior, and Nick Engblom, sophomore, Lakeview

Nathan Moses, sophomore, and Tyler Deubel, sophomore, Lakeview

Luke Moceri, senior, and Jon Opolski, senior, De La Salle Collegiate

Ty Vanlerberghe, senior, and Jacob Meerschaert, junior, Armada

Drew Blake, junior, and Jacob Dean, sophomore, Armada

Gianmarco Rizzo, junior, and Josh Opolski, sophomore, De La Salle Collegiate

Second team

Max Till, senior, and Jack Ketelhut, senior, Lanse Creuse

Nathan Merzlak, sophomore, and Colten Germundson, sophomore, Armada

Cameron Conklin, junior, Lorenzo Aloia, junior, De La Salle Collegiate

Honorable Mention

Brayden Pudlo, junior, and Luke Mantela, senior, Lanse Creuse

Avery Mecher, senior, and Matvey Pukalo, junior, Cousino

Beginner

Connor Green, junior, and Aidan Mouton, freshman, Lakeview

Team of the Year

Armada

De La Salle Collegiate

Coach of the Year

Annie Michol, Collegiate De La Salle

Division 1

Single people

First team

Aaron Glefke, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North

Carter Barnett, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Jared Wu, senior, Fraser

Matt Jennings, Sr., Eisenhower

Second team

Logan Bergler, senior, Eisenhower

Anthony Merrill, senior, Chippewa Valley

Nathan Berger, senior, Utica

Nathan Kisell, Sr., Fraser

Honorable Mention

Brady Zarb, senior, Anchor Bay

Hien Nguyen, Junior, Ford

Dan Garner, junior, Anchor Bay

Colin Mikla, junior, Dakota

Carter Burton, Sr., Utica

Beginner

John Weir, freshman, Anchor Bay

Doubles

First team

Carson Bennie, sophomore, and Camden Townsend, sophomore, Fraser

Lucas Dubon, senior, and Riley Ballard, sophomore, Chippewa Valley

Jordan Li, Sr. and Cristian Clark, Sr., Dakota

Matthew Kavanaugh, Sr., and Griffin Cargill, Sr., Utica

Second team

Josh Byars, junior, and Christian Fakhoury, junior, Ford

Luke Clyne, junior, and Tyler Caverly, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North

Max Viviano, sophomore, and Parker Bronson, sophomore, Dakota

Trevor Haemmerle, junior, and Andrew Gamboa, senior, Eisenhower

Brandon Adams, sophomore, and Rowan Urquahart, sophomore, Utica

Honorable Mention

Max Scendison, junior, and Kellen Struck, freshman, Ford

Jack Palus, Sr., and Brandon DeWitte, Sr., Eisenhower

Luke Lindsay, senior, and Jackson Choike, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North

Dylan Wilbur, sophomore, and Jordan Wright, junior, Chippewa Valley

Aiden Hardy, sophomore, and Cameron Clements, sophomore, Chippewa Valley

Beginner

Mateusz Pilch, Jr., and Irwin Patcharaput, Jr., Stevenson

Vito Pantalena, freshman, and Andrei Barbu, junior, Ford

Jacob Saraya, Jr., Utica

Team of the Year

Eisenhower

Coach of the Year

Colin Evanson, Chippewa Valley

