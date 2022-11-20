Sports
All-Macomb County tennis team for 2022 – Macomb Daily
Here is the 2022 All-Macomb County boys’ tennis team as selected by coaches:
Tennis
All Macomb County
Boys 2022
Selected by trainers
Dream Team
Single people
(MVP) Alex Buzdugan, Stevenson, senior
Daniel Buzdugan, Stevenson, freshman
Luke Suchyta, Eisenhower, senior
Nolan Hill, Armada, senior
Shaan Singh, Ford, junior
Doubles
Austin Endres, Sr., and Ken Haemmerle, Sr., Eisenhower
Drew Kozel, junior, and Jack Caverly, junior, Lanse Creuse North
Gianni Smith, Sr., and Peyton Mehr, Sr., Eisenhower
Max Livingston, junior, and Brady Bennie, senior, De La Salle Collegiate
Colton Smith, senior, and Jack Davis, junior, Armada
Division 2-3-4
Single people
First team
Adrian Payne, sophomore, Lakeview
Louis Mollicone, senior, De La Salle collegiate
Parker Westfall, Sr., Armada
Second team
Dylan Wolfe, sophomore, Lanse Creuse
Cole Donaldson, Junior, Lakeview
Vincent Gibala, senior, Sterling Heights
Gavin Flosky, junior, Lanse Creuse
Leo Tucciarone, senior, De La Salle
Honorable Mention
Jacob Engblom, sophomore, Lakeview
Joe Cusumano, Sr., Warren-Mott
Braeden Holder, sophomore, De La Salle Collegiate
Jim Burns, Sr., Armada
Jaret Hill, sophomore, Armada
Noah Cafagna, senior, Cousino
Beginner
Sam Kozak, freshman, Lakeview
Mark Gerardi, freshman, De La Salle Collegiate
Doubles
First team
Jacob Dell, senior, and Nick Engblom, sophomore, Lakeview
Nathan Moses, sophomore, and Tyler Deubel, sophomore, Lakeview
Luke Moceri, senior, and Jon Opolski, senior, De La Salle Collegiate
Ty Vanlerberghe, senior, and Jacob Meerschaert, junior, Armada
Drew Blake, junior, and Jacob Dean, sophomore, Armada
Gianmarco Rizzo, junior, and Josh Opolski, sophomore, De La Salle Collegiate
Second team
Max Till, senior, and Jack Ketelhut, senior, Lanse Creuse
Nathan Merzlak, sophomore, and Colten Germundson, sophomore, Armada
Cameron Conklin, junior, Lorenzo Aloia, junior, De La Salle Collegiate
Honorable Mention
Brayden Pudlo, junior, and Luke Mantela, senior, Lanse Creuse
Avery Mecher, senior, and Matvey Pukalo, junior, Cousino
Beginner
Connor Green, junior, and Aidan Mouton, freshman, Lakeview
Team of the Year
Armada
De La Salle Collegiate
Coach of the Year
Annie Michol, Collegiate De La Salle
Division 1
Single people
First team
Aaron Glefke, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North
Carter Barnett, Sr., Chippewa Valley
Jared Wu, senior, Fraser
Matt Jennings, Sr., Eisenhower
Second team
Logan Bergler, senior, Eisenhower
Anthony Merrill, senior, Chippewa Valley
Nathan Berger, senior, Utica
Nathan Kisell, Sr., Fraser
Honorable Mention
Brady Zarb, senior, Anchor Bay
Hien Nguyen, Junior, Ford
Dan Garner, junior, Anchor Bay
Colin Mikla, junior, Dakota
Carter Burton, Sr., Utica
Beginner
John Weir, freshman, Anchor Bay
Doubles
First team
Carson Bennie, sophomore, and Camden Townsend, sophomore, Fraser
Lucas Dubon, senior, and Riley Ballard, sophomore, Chippewa Valley
Jordan Li, Sr. and Cristian Clark, Sr., Dakota
Matthew Kavanaugh, Sr., and Griffin Cargill, Sr., Utica
Second team
Josh Byars, junior, and Christian Fakhoury, junior, Ford
Luke Clyne, junior, and Tyler Caverly, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North
Max Viviano, sophomore, and Parker Bronson, sophomore, Dakota
Trevor Haemmerle, junior, and Andrew Gamboa, senior, Eisenhower
Brandon Adams, sophomore, and Rowan Urquahart, sophomore, Utica
Honorable Mention
Max Scendison, junior, and Kellen Struck, freshman, Ford
Jack Palus, Sr., and Brandon DeWitte, Sr., Eisenhower
Luke Lindsay, senior, and Jackson Choike, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North
Dylan Wilbur, sophomore, and Jordan Wright, junior, Chippewa Valley
Aiden Hardy, sophomore, and Cameron Clements, sophomore, Chippewa Valley
Beginner
Mateusz Pilch, Jr., and Irwin Patcharaput, Jr., Stevenson
Vito Pantalena, freshman, and Andrei Barbu, junior, Ford
Jacob Saraya, Jr., Utica
Team of the Year
Eisenhower
Coach of the Year
Colin Evanson, Chippewa Valley
