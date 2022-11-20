All-Macomb County tennis team for 2022 – Macomb Daily





Here is the 2022 All-Macomb County boys’ tennis team as selected by coaches: Eisenhower was named the Macomb County Division 1 Team of the Year. (GEORGE POHLY)

Armada was named Macomb County Division 2 Team of the Year. (GEORGE POHLY)

De La Salle was named Macomb County Division 2 Team of the Year. (GEORGE POHLY)

Macomb County Dream Team doubles players, front, from left, Gianni Smith and Peyton Mehr, Eisenhower; back, from left, Austin Endres and Ken Haemmerle, Eisenhower, and Brady Bennie and Max Livingston, De La Salle Collegiate. (GEORGE POHLY)

Macomb County Dream Team doubles players, from left, Colton Smith and Jack Davis, Armada and Drew Kozel, L’Anse Creuse North. Not pictured, Jack Caverly, L’Anse Creuse North. (GEORGE POHLY)

Colin Evanson, left, of Chippewa Valley was named the Macomb County Division 1 Coach of the Year, and Annie Michol of De La Salle Collegiate was named the Division 2 Coach of the Year. (GEORGE POHLY) Tennis All Macomb County Boys 2022 Selected by trainers Dream Team Single people (MVP) Alex Buzdugan, Stevenson, senior Daniel Buzdugan, Stevenson, freshman Luke Suchyta, Eisenhower, senior Nolan Hill, Armada, senior Shaan Singh, Ford, junior Doubles Austin Endres, Sr., and Ken Haemmerle, Sr., Eisenhower Drew Kozel, junior, and Jack Caverly, junior, Lanse Creuse North Gianni Smith, Sr., and Peyton Mehr, Sr., Eisenhower Max Livingston, junior, and Brady Bennie, senior, De La Salle Collegiate Colton Smith, senior, and Jack Davis, junior, Armada Division 2-3-4 Single people First team Adrian Payne, sophomore, Lakeview Louis Mollicone, senior, De La Salle collegiate Parker Westfall, Sr., Armada Second team Dylan Wolfe, sophomore, Lanse Creuse Cole Donaldson, Junior, Lakeview Vincent Gibala, senior, Sterling Heights Gavin Flosky, junior, Lanse Creuse Leo Tucciarone, senior, De La Salle Honorable Mention Jacob Engblom, sophomore, Lakeview Joe Cusumano, Sr., Warren-Mott Braeden Holder, sophomore, De La Salle Collegiate Jim Burns, Sr., Armada Jaret Hill, sophomore, Armada Noah Cafagna, senior, Cousino Beginner Sam Kozak, freshman, Lakeview Mark Gerardi, freshman, De La Salle Collegiate Doubles First team Jacob Dell, senior, and Nick Engblom, sophomore, Lakeview Nathan Moses, sophomore, and Tyler Deubel, sophomore, Lakeview Luke Moceri, senior, and Jon Opolski, senior, De La Salle Collegiate Ty Vanlerberghe, senior, and Jacob Meerschaert, junior, Armada Drew Blake, junior, and Jacob Dean, sophomore, Armada Gianmarco Rizzo, junior, and Josh Opolski, sophomore, De La Salle Collegiate Second team Max Till, senior, and Jack Ketelhut, senior, Lanse Creuse Nathan Merzlak, sophomore, and Colten Germundson, sophomore, Armada Cameron Conklin, junior, Lorenzo Aloia, junior, De La Salle Collegiate Honorable Mention Brayden Pudlo, junior, and Luke Mantela, senior, Lanse Creuse Avery Mecher, senior, and Matvey Pukalo, junior, Cousino Beginner Connor Green, junior, and Aidan Mouton, freshman, Lakeview Team of the Year Armada De La Salle Collegiate Coach of the Year Annie Michol, Collegiate De La Salle Division 1 Single people First team Aaron Glefke, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North Carter Barnett, Sr., Chippewa Valley Jared Wu, senior, Fraser Matt Jennings, Sr., Eisenhower Second team Logan Bergler, senior, Eisenhower Anthony Merrill, senior, Chippewa Valley Nathan Berger, senior, Utica Nathan Kisell, Sr., Fraser Honorable Mention Brady Zarb, senior, Anchor Bay Hien Nguyen, Junior, Ford Dan Garner, junior, Anchor Bay Colin Mikla, junior, Dakota Carter Burton, Sr., Utica Beginner John Weir, freshman, Anchor Bay Doubles First team Carson Bennie, sophomore, and Camden Townsend, sophomore, Fraser Lucas Dubon, senior, and Riley Ballard, sophomore, Chippewa Valley Jordan Li, Sr. and Cristian Clark, Sr., Dakota Matthew Kavanaugh, Sr., and Griffin Cargill, Sr., Utica Second team Josh Byars, junior, and Christian Fakhoury, junior, Ford Luke Clyne, junior, and Tyler Caverly, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North Max Viviano, sophomore, and Parker Bronson, sophomore, Dakota Trevor Haemmerle, junior, and Andrew Gamboa, senior, Eisenhower Brandon Adams, sophomore, and Rowan Urquahart, sophomore, Utica Honorable Mention Max Scendison, junior, and Kellen Struck, freshman, Ford Jack Palus, Sr., and Brandon DeWitte, Sr., Eisenhower Luke Lindsay, senior, and Jackson Choike, sophomore, Lanse Creuse North Dylan Wilbur, sophomore, and Jordan Wright, junior, Chippewa Valley Aiden Hardy, sophomore, and Cameron Clements, sophomore, Chippewa Valley Beginner Mateusz Pilch, Jr., and Irwin Patcharaput, Jr., Stevenson Vito Pantalena, freshman, and Andrei Barbu, junior, Ford Jacob Saraya, Jr., Utica Team of the Year Eisenhower Coach of the Year Colin Evanson, Chippewa Valley

