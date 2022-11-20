Fantasy hockey tips for the weekend – NHL picks, matchups, more

Of the 30 teams in action on Saturday, only the Los Angeles Kings play the night before, while four clubs — the Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks — face a second weekend game on Sunday. This means we’re in for another round of (fairly) fresh skaters and, more likely than not, top notch netminders.

Eight of the 15 games scheduled are inter-conference tilts, culminating in ex-Colorado Avalanche Darcy Kuemper’s scheduled meeting with his former Stanley Cup-winning teammates at his new Washington Capitals home. In addition, two good quality goalkeepers, more successful lately, are expected to meet when Andrei Vasilevskiy goes on a journey to beat Juuse Saros in Tennessee. Mind you, the Nashville Predators’ #1 was overall not good in his two appearances against the Tampa Bay Lightning, especially Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, last season.

Out west, we’re treated to a No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle of the 2015 draft class as Jack Eichel and the Las Vegas Golden Knights pay a visit to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. That’s a first for this season and definitely worth staying up for.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

4 p.m. ET, FLA Live Arena

The reunion phase takes place in sultry Florida, where the two teams responsible for last summer’s most important trade meet for the first time. Both clubs could use the win in this emotional matchup, especially Calgary, with neither performing particularly well from the net defensively. This one can quickly become lively. While ex-Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar will no doubt feel extra motivated to make an impact against their former team, rest assured Matthew Tkachuk would love nothing more than to show off, in the most prolific (and hopefully not penalty-earning) way possible, in front of his former coach. The feisty forward and Darryl Sutter have never been best buddies. Keep in mind that Sam Bennett looks like the best choice to replace Aleksander Barkov alongside Tkachuk if the center top has to miss a second game with a non-Covid illness. That forward combination added up to five points in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars.

7 p.m. ET, Bell Center, watch live on ESPN+

Montreal’s Jake Allen has allowed a total of 16 goals in his past four games. After a strong start, Carter Hart has allowed 15 in his four most recent. Play your favorite fantasy Flyers and Canadiens in what could amount to an entertaining goal fest at the Bell Centre, even as Sam Montembeault or Felix Sandstrom fill in for their respective clubs. Note: Noah Cates, Owen Tippett, and Scott Laughton have earned extensive positional eligibility in ESPN.com leagues designating forwards with LW, RW, and C. Such added flexibility never hurts.

7 p.m. ET, TD Garden

A perfect 10-0-0 at home, the Bruins lead the league with an average of 4.00 goals/game. They have won another five in a row. Those starting for the Blackhawks — my first guess is Petr Mrazek — could be in for a busy night in Beantown.

10:30 p.m. ET, SAP Center, watch live on ESPN+

The Sharks are terrible at home (1-6-3) by allowing 4.00 goals per game. Doesn’t matter if James Reimer or Kaapo Kahkonen starts; roll out your scoring Rangers.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabers (ranked in 62.5% of ESPN.com competitions): Regardless of either club’s position on the NHL’s scale of success, the Sabers can boast that they’ve given the Toronto Maple Leafs a rough time in recent years. For his part, Skinner can also boast of his instrumental role in Buffalo’s 5-2-1 record against his hometown club since 2019-20, especially after he racked up four goals and two assists in four games last season. Skating on a top line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, the Toronto native has a reasonable chance of scoring again at Scotiabank Arena. Note that this also marks the first time that Sabers defenseman Owen Power – who grew up in nearby Mississauga – plays an NHL game in downtown Toronto.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (11.6%): A home game with the touring Pittsburgh Penguins offers the rookie a rich opportunity to escape his current unproductive funk. The split begins between Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh allowed 4.00 goals per game in eight games in November. As a bonus for Fantasy Managers participating in ESPN.com leagues that designate specific forward positions, Perfetti now qualifies as eligible on the left wing, in addition to his default assignment of C/RW.

Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets (3.5%): The blue coats are to score, folks, for a total of 19 goals in their past four matches. Meanwhile, the opposing Detroit Red Wings have surrendered an tied 19 goals in their most recent quartet of games. Look for Sillinger, in the middle of Columbus’ second line, to add to his recent running tally of two goals and an assist in his last three.

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings (24.4%): Hronek has been red hot in recent weeks and has a pair of goals and four assists, including two points on the power play, in six games. Throw in a respectable number of shots, a handful of blocked shots and hits, and it all adds up to a 2.7 fantasy point average across ESPN.com’s standard leagues. (More than Moritz Seider has earned in the same period.) The home team in Columbus, who finished last in goals conceded in the entire league, has allowed 4.67 per game since Oct. 25. That is a lot.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

Jake Sanderson, Senators from Ottawa (14.0%): The rookie defenseman, who is taking on more responsibility now that Thomas Chabot is injured, now sees even more minutes on the ice. Sanderson has totaled five assists in his past seven games, including three with the extra skater.

Keepers

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (78.1%): Which loss streak? After mostly stumbling through the first four weeks of the season, Binnington and the Blues bounced back quickly, winning five in a row. St. Louis’ No. 1 netminder is 4-0 with a 0.936 SV% and 2.25 GAA during that stretch. Losing to the Ducks (2.65 goals/game), in such a groove, would serve as a double bass-sized upset.

Put them on the couch

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights (87.8%): Listen, the number 1 netminder for the Golden Knights has been fantastic in taking the reins in Vegas this campaign. No question. But given the choice of another charity goaltender as fantasy manager on this particular night, I shuffle away from Thompson. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl rarely (never so far this season) string together two games in a row where they don’t score. Both posted chicken eggs on the scoresheet in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to LA. That makes me extremely nervous for Vegas’ scheduled Saturday starter. For the record, I’m also not interested in activating whoever plays in the net for Edmonton (Stuart Skinner or Jack Campbell).