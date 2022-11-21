Quick Reaction: Northwestern hockey falls 2-1 to UNC in the national championship





Back-to-back will have to wait. 2-seed Northwestern brutally fell 2-1 to undefeated 1-seed North Carolina in Sunday’s NCAA title game, denying the Wildcats a second consecutive national championship. While the Tar Heels dominated much of the game, beating NU 15-2 (9-1 on goal), the loss was still heartbreaking. The Cats tied the game with less than two minutes left in regulation on a Bente Baekers goal from a penalty corner, but gave up the game winner just 40 seconds later. The UNC attack was relentless in the first quarter. Northwestern failed to shoot, while Carolina had five and conceded two penalty corners. However, thanks to the incredible efforts of Annabel Skubisz and the NU defense, no goals were allowed. Skubisz quickly showed that she is one of the best goalkeepers in field hockey by blocking a penalty hit from Erin Matson, the national leader, in points five minutes into the game. The Tar Heels started the second quarter with intensity. Just two minutes into the period, UNC had collected two more penalty corners and scored on the last to go up 1-0. It was another quarter of Carolina dominance, but again Skubisz showed her reliability, only allowing the only goal on ten shots 7 on target at the end of the half. Meanwhile, the Northwest’s attack lay dormant, failing to mount a shot or any real offensive strike in the second 15 minutes of the game. Fifteen minutes later, it looked like the usually ferocious Wildcats team would go down without a fight. The third quarter was scoreless, with the Cats again failing to generate a single shot or corner kick. The NU defense recovered somewhat and couldn’t allow the constant onslaught of pressure it had in the previous two quarters, but Tracey Fuchs’ team was still trailing by a goal with no real offensive momentum heading into the final period of regulation . To start the fourth quarter, the Wildcats started to show some life, albeit in an unfortunate way. Presented with a chance for a mostly open net, Bente Baekers shot wide, missed her target but NU got the first shot of the game. The Tar Heels played away most of the fourth, but with less than three minutes left, the Wildcats added a little more excitement. Northwestern got the game’s first corner kick at two minutes, and Baekers redeemed her earlier misfire with a shot that found the backboard. The goal, with assists from Kayla Blas and Alia Marshall, tied the game at one with 1:59 left in the rules. The adrenaline rush was short-lived. Less than a minute later, Matson charged through the Northwest defense and launched a green goal that sent UNC back by one lead. The Cats were unable to build much offensive momentum after that and found themselves on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline when the final buzzer sounded. The loss marked the end of at least one Wildcats college career: fifth-year starter Kayla Blas, who has been one of NU’s most valuable defensive players throughout her multiple seasons as contenders. This title is the tenth in program history for the Tar Heels, who have the most national championship titles of any team in the country.

