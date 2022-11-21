Hawks Defeat SEC foe Vanderbilt on track to remain undefeated





Next game: Temple 11-23-2022 | 5:00 PM Nov 23 (Wed) / 5:00 PM Temple History NASHVILLE, Tenn. The strong start to the season continues, Saint Joseph women’s basketball thrashing SEC foe Vanderbilt 67-59 on the road at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks (4-0) disrupted the perfect start to the Commodore season, which falls to 5-1 on an annual basis. The victory marked the first victory over an SEC foe since victory over Georgia in the NCAA Tournament in the 2013–14 season. HOW IT HAPPENED Mackenzie Smith got the offense for the Hawks, wide open from deep on the first possession to give the Hawks the early lead. After two consecutive scores by Vanderbilt, Katie Jekot responded with a triple of his own to regain the advantage.

got the offense for the Hawks, wide open from deep on the first possession to give the Hawks the early lead. After two consecutive scores by Vanderbilt, responded with a triple of his own to regain the advantage. Smith scored the next five points for the Hawks, including her second three of the quarter to give the Hawks an 11–8 lead. The trey would then kick off a 9-2 spurt for the Hawks Olivia Mullins burst past her defenseman and finished on the rim to give the Hawks the 17-10 lead.

burst past her defenseman and finished on the rim to give the Hawks the 17-10 lead. Saint Joseph’s took a 19-14 lead heading into the second quarter after Laura Ziegler grabbed the offensive rebound and scored her sixth point in the first quarter.

grabbed the offensive rebound and scored her sixth point in the first quarter. With the Commodores cutting the deficit to 21-20 early in the second, Talya Brugler started a takeover in the second with a bucket to end the Vandy run. Brugler followed suit on the next possession, again finding space on the low block and ending up in traffic.

started a takeover in the second with a bucket to end the Vandy run. Brugler followed suit on the next possession, again finding space on the low block and ending up in traffic. Brugler went from scorer to provider, contributing all seven runs in a 7-0 run after finding Julia Nystrom for a rematch, the Swede buried from range to give the Hawks the biggest lead of the game at 28-20.

for a rematch, the Swede buried from range to give the Hawks the biggest lead of the game at 28-20. The Commodores scored 10 of the next 14 points, cutting the deficit to 32-30 going into halftime.

The Hawks made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring in the third inning to cut the lead to six, but the hosts slowly got back into the game.

A 10-3 Commodore run gave Vanderbilt its first lead since the opening minutes at 40-39, but Jekot responded with a basket of his own at the other end. After another Vanderbilt basket, Jekot again found the bottom of the net after bullying her defender before putting it in for an easy two. Jekot scored her seventh straight run for the Hawks after knocking down an attempted distance to assist or score on six of seven field goals made in the quarter.

Ziegler finished at the basket with six seconds left to give the Hawks a 49–44 lead after three quarters.

Going into the final frame, the Hawks were able to push the advantage to the top of the game, leading 56–46 on a triple by Nyström.

With less than a minute left, Vanderbilt hit just the second three of the game to cut the deficit to three points. The Hawks were able to break the pressure on the ensuing possession, Jekot found an easy layup to push the lead back to two possessions.

Strong defense and efficiency from the line were able to keep the Commodores at bay, Mullins scored with one second left to put the game out of bounds at 67-59 as the Hawks grabbed the upset on the road to go undefeated . GAME NOTES Smith and Ziegler combined for 14 of 19 points in the first quarter, as the Hawks nearly tied for the highest scoring first quarter of the season (20 vs. Yale).

Brugler filled the stats in the first half, grabbing six points, seven rebounds and three assists in the first 20 minutes. The sophomore finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jekot finished with a game-high 17 points on 6-9 shooting, five assists and three rebounds. Jekotsits 27 points of 1,000 career points at Hawk Hill, 33 assists by breaking into the top 10 in school history.

Ziegler added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, grabbing two assists and two blocks.

Smith continues her streak of double-digit performance to start the season, finishing with 12 points.

The Hawks took halftime for the fourth consecutive time to start the season despite an outshot of 46% to 33% from Vandy. Saint Joseph’s shot a season-low 23-58 (39.7%) from the field, but countered it with a +17 (43-26) rebound margin.

Both teams combined 14-14 from the line in the first half. SJU finished 14-16 (87.5%) from the line, Vanderbilt 9-10 (90.0%).

The Hawks led for 38:17 of the game.

The win was the first against an SEC and a Power 5 foe since March 23, 2014, when the Hawks defeated Georgia in the NCAA Tournament 67-57.

The Hawks are now 2-3 all-time against the Commodores, taking their first win since the series opener on March 15, 1989. NEXT ONE The Hawks return to Hagan Arena for the second Big 5 game of the season, taking on Temple in a midweek game on Wednesday, November 23. The tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

