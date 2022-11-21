Remove David Warner’s ban from Cricket Australia’s agenda following code of conduct amendment





David Warner is about to have his lifetime leadership ban lifted after a change to Cricket Australia’s (CA) code of conduct opened the door for the former vice-captain to plead his case. Most important points: Cricket Australia confirms that it has changed its code of conduct

Sanctioned players can now plead for easing of the lengthy penalties David Warner is serving a leadership ban following the 2018 ball mess scandal Changes to CA’s code were approved by board members Monday, opening the door for Warner to lead a three-person panel and push for freedom of leadership after months of speculation. Under previous rules, players and officials could not have penalties reviewed, appealed, or withdrawn after the first penalties were issued, no matter how many years earlier. Any sanctioned player can now plead for the easing of long-term penalties if they can prove they have repented and their behavior has changed. Warner has been arguing for the chance to return to a leadership position in recent months, with his suspension being the latest lingering punishment stemming from the 2018 Cape Town ball fouling scandal. “All applications will be considered by a three-person review panel consisting of independent Code of Conduct Commissioners,” CA said in a statement. “[They] must be satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist to justify amendment of a sanction.” Monday’s move comes some nine months after the Australian Cricketers’ Association first wrote a letter to CA officials urging them to reconsider Warner’s ban. CA stressed that any request would not be a review of the initial ban, but rather of the player’s behavior since then and a justification for lifting sanctions. “These circumstances and considerations will include whether the subject of the sanction has shown genuine remorse,” CA’s statement read. “The behavior and conduct of the subject since the imposition of the sanction. “Whether rehabilitation programs have been implemented (if any) and the time elapsed since the sanction was imposed. “And whether enough time has passed to allow for reform or rehabilitation.” Any change in Warner’s circumstances could allow him to qualify for Australia’s one-day captaincy in any match where full-time skipper Pat Cummins goes out. Josh Hazlewood became Australia’s 28th ODI captain on Saturday as Cummins was rested, with the role that will be shared with a wider leadership group in any match Cummins does not play. Australia’s Twenty20 team leadership is also likely to be up for grabs in the next six months as Aaron Finch weighs his future and Warner is eager to play in the 2024 World Cup. In addition to the international level, Warner has indicated that he would like to take the lead in the Big Bash League after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year. Warner’s bid to have his ban lifted has the support of several teammates, including current Test and white-ball skippers Cummins and Finch. MONKEY

