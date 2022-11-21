Ole Miss football coach talks about future after loss





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. After another week of speculation about his future at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin was again asked to talk about that future after the Rebels dropped a 42-27 decision in Arkansas. The questions came amid reports that he is the No. 1 candidate to fill the coaching vacancy at Auburn, a line some reporters have echoed since Auburn departed Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31. “Maybe if they looked at the first half I wouldn’t be No. 1 anymore,” said Kiffin. The Rebels were outscored 35-6 by the Razorbacks in the first 30 minutes on Saturday. Kiffin offered little substance with his answers on the subject. He reiterated that he loves it at Ole Miss, while declining to comment on internet speculation that he had been offered new contract terms or to discuss the opening at Auburn in depth. Pressured by the future for him and Ole Miss, Kiffin said he was reluctant to look too far ahead as the Rebels have two games left in this campaign, but also expressed some optimism. “This isn’t one of those years where you say, ‘Oh, we’re going to lose all these guys,'” Kiffin said. “A lot of people are coming back, a lot of the new guys especially attacking. So very excited about the future.” JUDKIN:Quinshon Judkins breaks Ole Miss football’s single-season rushing record FULL REPORT:Disastrous first half dooms Ole Miss football against Arkansas REPORT:Ole Miss football numbers: failure all over after loss in Arkansas David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

