Djokovic defeats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title





TURIN, Italy, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to take a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, earning the highest salary ever in tennis – $ 4,740,300 – for completing the season-final tournament undefeated. Djokovic sealed the win in style with his ninth ace to take the title in front of a rapturous crowd for the first time since 2015. “I have to stay focused throughout the game, every point, the momentum can switch to the other side very quickly,” the Serb said in a televised interview after the game. “The fact that I waited seven years makes this win even sweeter,” he added as he matched Roger Federer’s streak of six titles in the season-ending event. Ruud, 23, has enjoyed the best tennis of his career in 2022 and battled toe to toe with the 21-time big winner early on, but made two fumbles to give Djokovic the break at the end of the first set . From then on, Djokovic stepped on the accelerator and used his mighty forehand to break Ruud in the fourth game of the second set. The Norwegian threw everything he had at the veteran in a penultimate 36-shot rally, but the Wimbledon champion was just too sharp, beating his opponent in the marathon substitution and holding his arms wide after taking the title. OLDEST WINNER 35-year-old Djokovic is the oldest player to win the title and said the tournament has not left him unscathed after a grueling three-set thriller against Russian Daniil Medvedev en route to the semi-finals. “It wasn’t easy to recover and to be able to play really well in the semi-finals in less than 24 hours after that game,” he told reporters. “It’s an internal battle with myself because there’s one voice that always tells you you can’t do it, you’re too tired, this and that, right? The bad guy and the good one. You’re trying to feed the good one.” Djokovic ends the season on a high note after a year of ups and downs. He was unable to defend his title at the Australian Open in January because he was expelled from the country for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. His stance also meant that he was banned from competing in the United States this year, including the final major of the season, the US Open. “I’m looking forward to having a few weeks off because I spent a whole year on the needles whether it was for tournaments or waiting for permission to go somewhere so I’m really happy I managed to close it in a positive way,” said Djokovic, who won a seventh Wimbledon title in July. With the defeat, Ruud’s escape year came to a disappointing end. The Norwegian had also reached the finals at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, but finished second. Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Edited by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

