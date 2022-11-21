Sports
UMass club hockey falls 3-2 to Penn State in back and forth game – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Minutemen give up the winning goal with 30 seconds left to play
On Saturday night, the Massachusetts club hockey team lost its sixth game of the season to Penn State in heartbreaking fashion.
With two minutes left, UMass needed to tie the game, which is exactly what senior Sean Prendergast did. Thomas Milne, the leading point scorer for Massachusetts, rushed the puck into the strike zone and found Prendergast on the left side of the ice. Prendergast skated with speed, caught the puck and shot it straight into the left post, tying the game at 2–2 with only 1:30 left.
In a game that looked set to go into overtime, Penn State (8-1) had a last-minute chance to change the score of the game. Sophomore forward Ryan Chu found the puck on his stick on a broken pass near their opposite blue line. Chu caught the puck at a tricky angle, turned his hips to the net and scored the final goal of the game over Deilida’s left shoulder.
In another chance to tie the game, UMass (10-5-1) pulled their keeper and pressured Penn State in their zone. It wasn’t enough though, as Joshua Ferry was strong in the net and won the game for Penn State 3-2.
The Minutemen started the game strong, running to a 1-0 lead early on. However, due to penalties and constant pressure from the Nittany Lions, it became a difficult game for the hockey team.
Casey Langely scored the first goal of the game 15 minutes into the opening period on a shot from defender Christopher Roy’s point. Langley’s linemate Christopher Spillane battled a pair of Nittany Lions in the slot and caught the puck off the rebound. From there, Spillane turned away from the net and threw the puck to a wide open Langely on the left side of the ice. On one knee, Langley drew the puck before Penn State goaltender Joshua Ferry could even react, giving UMass a one-goal lead early in the first period.
Aside from Langely’s goal, the momentum was on the other side of the ice for most of the game, but this didn’t stop Minutemen goalie Ryan Dailida from putting in a quality game. Dailida came off a shutout against Northeastern University and saved 34 of 37 shots, keeping the Minutemen in the game.
Penalty kills became a huge aspect for the Minutemen, as they received a total of six penalties, including a five-minute misspelling. Midway through the third period, John McGrath laid a vicious open ice hit against Penn State forward Henry Salo, which took the puck into Massachusetts territory. After an argument between officials, McGrath was sent to the locker room, ending his night prematurely.
Although UMass spent a significant portion of the game on the penalty kill, it didn’t let up a single power play goal. Much of that had to do with the Minutemen defenders’ multiple blocked shots. Ellis Vish lined up his body multiple times, blocking a total of four shots throughout the game
Another important factor of this game was conversions. UMass struggled to get the puck out of its zone, costing them midway through the second period. With seven minutes left in the second, the
Minutemen failed to break the puck out of their zone, diverted off the boards and landed on Penn State Captain Ryan Long’s stick. Immediately, Long fired the puck toward the net on an off-speed shot, surprising Dailida and tying the game at 1-1.
It looked like the game was going to be a defensive battle the rest of the way, but both teams woke up offensively during the third period. UMass had several chances to make the game 2-1, including a great three-on-one chance, but Joshua Ferry closed the door and kept the score tied.
In the third period, the Minutemen finally seemed to gain momentum in their attack zone. This didn’t seem to bother Penn State as they found a way to respond. Defenseman Evan MacDonald received the puck on the right side of the point and shot it in right away. The puck slid into the bottom right corner of the net to give Penn State its first lead of the game.
After the loss, UMass has a quick turnaround as the Minutemen travel to Worcester to face Holy Cross on Sunday.
Trevor Sheehan can be reached at [email protected]
