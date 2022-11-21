Artalona Takes Title at 157 Pounds, Wrestling Finishes Second in 2022 PRTC Keystone Classic





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania’s No. 15-ranked wrestling team opened the home leg of the 2022-23 season with the 2022 Pennsylvania Regional Training Center Keystone Classic on Sunday. The one-day tournament marked the first wrestling event in Palestra since Penn defeated Drexel 35-8 in a double encounter in February. For the second week in a row Anthony Artalona took home the title at 157 pounds. Cole Urbas took home the title of most falls in the shortest time at the tournament with three. The Red and Blue saw 15 grapplers place, including eight in the top three. Doug Zapp (149) and Michael Colocco (133) both placed second in their respective weight divisions. Includes third-place finishers Ryan Miller (125), Evan Mougalian (133), Carmen Ferrante (141), Urbas (197), and Ben Goldin (285). freshman Louis Colaiocco , Hunter Gandy and Matthew Cruise all made their collegiate debut. L. Colaiocco won his debut fight by a technical fall over Rider’s Wyatt McCarthy and Cruise earned his first collegiate win with a 7-2 decision over Sacred Heart’s Marc Berisha in the consolation group. Urbas won the title for most falls in the shortest amount of time when he opened his day with a pin from Drexel’s Chase Levey (2-0, 0:52) and then a quarterfinal pin from Virginia Tech’s TJ Stewart (2-4, 4:32).

Team results Virginia Tech 174.5 Penn 163.5 Rider 120 Appalachian State 115 Harvard 71 George Mason70 drexel 69 Arizona state 65.5 Duke 34.5 Franklin & Marshall 30 Sacred Heart 12 125

Sean Seefeldt (0-2)

Anthony Mininno (Drexel) MD Sean Seefeldt (Pens), 12-3

Markel Baker (George Mason) DEC Sean Seefeldt (Pens), 6-1 Brady Pruett (1-2)

Brady Pruett (Penn) DEC Nieko Malone (Rider), 5-3

Mason Leiphart (Franklin & Marshall) MD Brady Pruett (Pen), 15-1

Gabe Giampietro (Drexel) F Brady Pruett (Pen), 3:42 Ryan Miller (4-1)

Ryan Miller (Penn) F Benny Herrera (Sacred Heart), 2:27

Ryan Miller (Penn) DEC Gio Diaz (Franklin & Marshall), 8-2

Cooper Flynn (Virginia Tech) DEC Ryan Miller (Pen), 10-4

Ryan Miller (Penn) M.D. Mason Leiphart (Franklin & Marshall), 15-4

Ryan Miller (Penn) NC Antonio Mininno (Drexel) 133

Michael Colocco (3-1)

Michael Colocco (Penn) F Jake Carlucci (Sacred Heart), 2:09

Michael Colocco (Penn) M.D. Beau Bayless (Harvard), 13-3

Michael Colocco (Penn) DEC Julian Chlebove (Arizona State), 3-1

Sam Latona (Virginia Tech) DEC Michael Colocco (Pens), 7-2 Evan Mougalian (5-1)

Evan Mougalian (Penn) F. Drake Doolittle (Duke), 1:11

Sam Latona (Virginia Tech) DEC Evan Mougalian (Pens), 7-2

Evan Mougalian (Penn) M.D. Brandon Wittenberg (Virginia Tech), 8-0

Evan Mougalian (Penn) MD Richie Koehler (rider), 16-6

Evan Mougalian (Penn) DEC Julian Chlebove (State of Arizona), 7-4

Evan Mougalian (Penn) DEC Kyle Waterman (Drexel), 9-2 141

Jackson Polo (3-3)

Jackson Polo (Penn) DEC Anthony Glasl (George Mason), 6-1

Jackson Polo (Penn) DEC Bryce Kresho (Franklin & Marshall), 5-3

Collin Gerard (Virginia Tech) DEC Jackson Polo (Pens), 8-5

Jackson Polo (Penn) DEC Heath Gonyer (Appalachian State), 5-4

Kenny Herrmann (Harvard) DEC Jackson Polo (Pens), 4-0

Kyle Hauserman (Pen)F Jackson Polo (Pen), 2:40 Kyle Hauserman (3-2)

Kyle Hauserman (Penn) DEC Jarred Papcsy (Duke), 3-2 TB2

Mckenzie Bell (Rider) DEC Kyle Hauserman (Pens), 6-4

Kyle Hauserman (Penn) F Riley Edwards (Appalachian State), 6:46

Joseph Crab (Harvard) DEC Kyle Hauserman (Pens), 2-0

Kyle Hauserman (Pen)F Jackson Polo (Pen), 2:40 Carmen Ferrante (4-1)

Carmen Ferrante (Penn) MD Bryan Miraglia (rider), 12-3

Carmen Ferrante (Penn) DEC Kenny Herrmann (Harvard), 4-1

Collin Gerard (Virginia Tech) DEC Carmen Ferrante (Pen), 2-2 TB2

Carmen Ferrante (Penn) DEC Joseph Crab (Harvard), 7-5

Carmen Ferrante (Penn) DEC Kenny Herrmann (Harvard), 4-1 149

Vincent Manella (3-1)

Vincent Manella (Penn) DEC Gabe Onorato (Drexel), 6-0

Vincent Manella (Penn) F Dakota Asuncion (Sacred Heart), 2:26

Quinn Kinner South Harrison Township, NJ (Rider) F Vincent Manella (Pen), 2:21

Kaden Keizer Winner, SD (Appalachian State) DEC Vincent Manella (Pen), 5-4 Doug Zapp (3-1)

Doug Zapp (Penn) MD Kaden Keizer Winner, SD (Appalachian State), 19-8

Doug Zapp (Penn) MD Evan Maag Bethlehem, PA (George Mason), 18-8

Doug Zapp (Penn) DEC Caleb Henson Blacksburg, VA (Virginia Tech), 7-5 SV

Jonathan Millner Greensboro, NC (Appalachian State) DEC Doug Zapp (Pens), 5-2 157

Louis Colaiocco (1-2)

Louis Colaiocco Sparta, NJ (Penn) TF Wyatt McCarthy (rider), 16-0 6:29

Clayton Ulrey (Virginia Tech) MD Louis Colaiocco (Penn), 18-6

Cam Connor (Pen) DEC Louis Colaiocco (Pens), 8-2 Hunter Gandy (0-2)

Jake Silverstein (Rider) DEC Hunter Gandy NJ (pens), 8-2

Nick Alvarez (Franklin & Marshall) DEC Hunter Gandy (Pen), 11-6 Cam Connor (2-2)

Peter Pappas (George Mason) DEC Cam Connor (Pens), 6-2

Cam Connor (Pen) DEC Louis Colaiocco (Pens), 8-2

Cam Connor (Penn) DEC Nick Alvarez (Franklin & Marshall), 7-3

Michael Kilic (State of Arizona) DEC Cam Connor (Pens), 5-0 Cole Spencer (2-2)

Cody Bond (state of Appalachian) DEC Cole Spencer (Pens), 6-0

Cole Spencer (Penn) MD Colton Washleski (rider), 10-2

Cole Spencer (Penn) DEC Preston Decker (Duke), 5-0

Jackson Spiers (Virginia Tech) DEC Cole Spencer (Pens), 3-1 Anthony Artalona (4-0)

Anthony Artalona (Penn) MD Colton Washleski (rider), 12-3

Anthony Artalona (Penn) F Evan Gleason (Harvard), 6:45

Anthony Artalona (Penn) DEC Tommy Askey (Appalachian State), 5-4

Anthony Artalona (Penn) DEC Peter Pappas (George Mason), 3-1 SV 165

Luke Revano (3-3)

Luke Revano (Penn) DEC Andrew Dickson (George Mason), 7-5

Luke Revano (Penn) DEC Hunter Mays (rider), 5-5 TB2

Luke Revano (Penn) F Brandon Teresa (Sacred Heart), 4:32

Connor Brady (Virginia Tech) DEC Luke Revano (Penn), 3-1 BW

Hunter Mays (Rider) DEC Luke Revano (Pens), 3-2

Josh Kim (Harvard) DEC Luke Revano (Pens), 3-1 Gabriel Miller (0-2)

Connor Brady (Virginia Tech) MD Gabriel Miller (Pen), 12-4

Alex Frowert (George Mason) DEC Gabriel Miller (Pens), 5-2 Jeremy Ridge (1-2)

Evan Barczak (Drexel) MD Jeremy Ridge (Pens), 10-2

Jeremy Ridge (Penn) DEC Andrew Dickson (George Mason), 6-4

Ty Finn Blacksburg, VA (Virginia Tech) MD Jeremy Ridge (Pens), 12-1 174

Nick Incontrera (6-3)

Nick Incontrera (Penn) MD Jack Janda Cherry Hill, NJ (Drexel), 12-4

Corey Connolly (Rider) DEC Nick Incontrera (Pens), 9-8

Nick Incontrera (Penn) M. D. Tanner Updegraff (Drexel), 17-4

Nick Incontrera (Penn) DEC Jacob Stefanowicz Harveys (Penn), 7-0

Nick Incontrera (Penn) DEC Jacob Stefanowicz Harveys (Penn), 7-0

Nick Incontrera (Pen) TF Malachi Wiley (Pen), 16-0 2:53

Nick Incontrera (Penn) MD Alex Whitworth (Harvard), 11-3

Corey Connolly (Rider) NC Nick Incontrera (Pens)

Brett Mordecai (Appalachian State) NC Nick Incontrera (Pens) Jake Stefanowicz (1-1)

Ryan Bolletino (Sacred Heart) DEC Jake Stefanowicz Harveys (Pens), 5-2

Jake Stefanowicz Harveys (Penn) DEC Alex Marciniak (Sacred Heart), 5-3 Mike Kitler (2-2)

Will Miller (State of Appalachians) F Mike Kitler (Pen), 6:33

Mike Kitler (Penn) F Diego Chaves (State of Arizona), 2:25

Mike Kitler (Penn) DEC Isaac Dean (Rider), 9-6

Alex Whitworth (Harvard) DEC Mike Kitler (Penn), 3-1 BW Malachi Wiley (1-1)

Malachi Wiley (Penn) DEC Conor Becker (Duke), 2-1

Shane Reitsma (rider) DEC Malachi Wiley (Pens), 5-3 184

Max Hale (5-2)

Max Hale (Penn) TF Owen Ayotte (Sacred Heart), 18-0 2:27

Tyler Kocak (George Mason) DEC Max Hale (Penn), 3-2

Max Hale (Penn) DEC Joe Zovistoski (Appalachian State), 3-2

Max Hale (Penn) V Lucas Uliano (Appalachian State), 2:21

Max Hale (Penn) DEC John Stout (Penn), 3-1 BW

Samuel Fisher (Virginia Tech) DEC Max Hale (Penn), 3-2

Max Hale (Penn) N.C. Malachi Duvall (George Mason) John Stout (3-2)

John Stout (Penn) MD Aladeen Hussein (Sacred Heart), 16-2

Leonardo Tarantino (Harvard) DEC John Stout (Pens), 6-3

John Stout (Penn) DEC Jacob Meissner (State of Arizona), 6-5

Max Hale (Penn) DEC John Stout (Penn), 3-1 BW

John Stout (Penn) DEC Josh Stillings Green Lane, PA (Drexel), 3-2 197

Jesse Martinez (0-2)

Kordell Norfleet (State of Arizona) MD Jesse Martinez (Penn), 15-3

Jonathan List (George Mason) DEC Jesse Martinez (Penn), 6-4 SV Cole Urbas (4-1)

Cole Urbas (Penn) F. Chase Levey (Drexel), 0:52

Cole Urbas (Penn) F. T. J. Stewart (Virginia Tech), 4:32

Ethan Laird Ewing (Rider) F Cole Urbas (Pen), 2:30 p.m

Cole Urbas (Penn) F. John Crawford (Franklin & Marshall), 4:10

Cole Urbas (Penn) DEC Tj Stewart (Virginia Tech), 6-4 285

Zakaria Loudini (0-2)

Mason Fiscella (state of Appalachians) F Zakaria Loudini (Pen), 5:45

Triston Norris (state of Appalachians) MD Zakaria Loudini (Pen), 12-2 Matthew Cruise (1-2)

Triston Norris (state of Appalachians) F Matthew Cruise (Pen), 4:18

Matthew Cruise (Penn) DEC Marc Berisha (Sacred Heart), 7-2

Mason Fiscella (State of Appalachian) DEC Matthew Cruise (Pens), 7-3 Ben Goldin (4-1)

Ben Goldin (Penn) F Connor Barket (Duke), 1:19

Ben Goldin (Penn) F Jeff Crooks Cobleskill, NY (Harvard), 2:37

Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke) DEC Ben Goldin (Penn), 3-1 BW

Ben Goldin (Penn) DEC Mason Fiscella (Appalachian State), 3-2

Ben Goldin (Penn) DEC David Szuba (rider), 3-1 SV Nate Hoaglund (1-3)

Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech) MD Nate Hoaglund (Pens), 8-0

Nate Hoaglund (Penn) DEC Connor Barket (Duke), 6-5

Mason Fiscella (State of Appalachian) DEC Nate Hoaglund (Pens), 7-3

Triston Norris (Appalachian State) DEC Nate Hoaglund (Pen), 11-8 NEXT ONE Penn will begin the double meet portion of its schedule next weekend when it travels to Iowa City against the 2021 National Champion Iowa Hawkeyes at 3PM EST on November 26. #The movement

#FightOnPenn

