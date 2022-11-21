Takeaways from Maryland’s loss of football to No. 2 Ohio State

Maryland football nearly caused a massive upset, beating No. 2 Ohio State, but the Buckeyes ultimately held on for a 43-30 victory on Saturday. The game was as close as three points in the fourth quarter, but the Terps were unable to finish what would have been a potentially program-changing win.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

The Terps came out with energy and refused to leave.

Labeled as huge underdogs putting up underwhelming performances back-to-back and taking on one of the best teams in all of college football, the Terps beat Ohio State in the first half and looked as motivated as they have at any other time this season. For a packed SECU stadium that at times was reminiscent of Ohio Stadium, Maryland gave its fans something to cheer for after Ohio State took an early 7-0 lead.

The Maryland defense locked up after that, allowing only three points to one of the nation’s top offenses and almost completely shutting down the Buckeyes rushing play, allowing only 19 rushing yards for the rest of the first half.

Defensively today, those guys, they played desperately. They had nothing to lose. U.S [defensive backs] challenged a really talented receiver group, and that’s how we felt we had to play to give ourselves a chance, said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

The performance of the defense, along with more creativity than in recent weeks, allowed the Terps to take a half-time lead. There was a real sense of optimism among the players that they could stay with the number 2 team in the country.

We were excited to be there in that kind of game as we expected and, you know, we just have to go ahead and know that we can compete with anyone if we play to our level, said sophomore tight end CJ Dippre.

There were multiple times in the third and fourth quarters when it looked like Ohio State would pull away and cruise to a win by one game. However, Maryland never let that happen, and while the Buckeyes found success on the ground with freshmen running after Dallan Hayden, they couldn’t put enough distance between them and the Terps to get a comfortable win.

When senior Colton Spangler’s kick was blocked, it looked like a great opportunity for Ohio State to pull away. But Maryland stuck and kept things exciting, unlike many Terps teams in the past.

Whenever we’ve created some momentum, we’re giving up a big kickoff return. We create some momentum, we get a punt blocked. But the resilience this team has shown all year, except maybe a few games, was on full display today. And that’s true, I’m proud of the way we fought, said Locksley.

Despite the final result, this Maryland team showed more struggle than most expected.

We fought. We fought hard, said senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and, you know, they’re the number 2 team in the country, so you know, we don’t believe in moral victories, but at the same time we were happy to go out and fight. .

Taulia Tagovailoa was more like his old self.

Tagovailoa, the Terps redshirt junior quarterback, had set career lows each in the past two weeks, shooting only 151 yards through the air at Wisconsin and Penn State combined. Against Ohio State, however, he looked much more comfortable, reaching the 151-yard mark midway through the second quarter. He would eventually finish with 293 yards and two touchdowns, becoming Maryland’s all-time leading passer in the process.

At the end of the first quarter, he made a beautiful pass downfield to junior wide receiver Jacob Copeland, the first time in a long time that he made an accurate delivery deep over center. The pass was dropped and play held, but it was indicative of Tagovailoa’s impressive ability to maintain confidence after struggling lately.

Also helping him was Maryland’s emphasis on the passing game. The Terps couldn’t pull off the run against a physical Ohio State front, so Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos called in a wide range of plays for Tagovailoa to work the ball to his receivers and gave him plenty of leeway to get the ball over the field. field to fly.

I think we just executed it better, Tagovailoa said of the difference between Saturday and the two previous games. We actually picked up our pace a lot. We played fast and I think that’s what we were good at, you know, that suits us best to play fast and get the ball out of our hands quickly and, you know, everything opens up for us.

Of course, Tagovailoa’s performance wasn’t without bloopers either. He nearly threw a grueling goal-line interception early and made a few more questionable pitches.

Still, he persevered and kept Maryland’s offense moving enough to stay in the game and make history. Trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa led his team on one of the best drives of his career, launching a perfect ball to junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett for a 49-yard gain. He also got creative and improvised with his feet to find senior wideout Jeshaun Jones for a touchdown on fourth and the goal.

I know he went and he worked his tail off this week, Locksley said. You saw the competitive nature in him. Played in the air, threw the ball very well, played with his feet. He gave us a chance and that’s what you, that’s all you can ask of your quarterback.

Tagovailoa had to leave the game after the final play from scrimmage, limping and favoring his knee, but claimed after the game that it felt right. If the injury turns out to be serious enough to keep him out against Rutgers, redshirt junior Eric Najarian would likely start, as redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. got injured against Penn State and was not dressed on Saturday.

Another season went by without a clear win.

At 6-5, it’s hard to see this season as a serious improvement over last season, at least in terms of wins and losses, even if Maryland beats Rutgers next weekend and the total wins of the 2021 campaign exceeds.

In terms of talent and in many cases mentality, it is clear that this team is better than in recent years. They faced Michigan and Ohio State, the top two teams in the conference, who showed resilience by bouncing back with a solid performance against the No. 2 team in the nation after back-to-back weeks of uncompetitiveness.

The games against Michigan and Ohio State were games that felt like a sign of real progress at the time. And they are. There’s no question that the gap Locksley constantly refers to between Maryland and the conference’s top teams has narrowed. But given the talent on this year’s team, everything was set for the Terps to get upset and make a statement. That never got off the ground.

Yes, we had em. We had them right where we wanted them, we just have to finish it, Bennett said. That’s the main thing, I just have to finish it.

Looking back at Terps’ most important games this season, one stands out as a major missed opportunity: the two-point loss to Purdue. Given the way the schedule shook up, a win in that game would have created a more than manageable path to eight regular season wins. The loss, which came after the Michigan game, created a situation where the Terps had to beat either Wisconsin, Penn State or Ohio State to stay on track to make that happen.

That game was indicative of Maryland’s close grip with a season-defining win. A big difference between a decent team and a good or great team is whether or not that team can make opponents pay for their mistakes. The Terps didn’t do that in any of their five losses, and to beat nationally ranked and, in many positions, more talented teams, they’ll have to. Michigan and Ohio State presented opportunities to do just that, and they failed to capitalize on them.

It’s about wins and losses. It’s not about how close you are, Locksley said. So we still have a way to go. However, as I told our team, there’s just a little margin of error between the great teams and the good teams in this league. And you know, in order to take that next step, we have to be able to take that step, and that step is find a way to win a game like this, not be close, find a way to win.

There are many positives to take away from a competitive loss to a national title contender. But until those narrow losses turn into wins, Maryland can’t really say it’s turned the corner as a program.