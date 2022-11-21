Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer with sixth ATP Finals title





TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to surpass a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and tie Roger Federer’s record. Djokovic, 35, who had lost his two previous finals at the event, held out his arms and smiled broadly after finishing the match with an ace. “Seven years has been a long time,” Djokovic said. “At the same time, the fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger. “Lots of nerves… I missed a couple of forehands in the last game when I served for it. I had nerves, but I’m really thankful to be able to serve out the game. I had a big ace to close out.” Djokovic became the oldest champion at the prestigious year-end tournament and also earned the biggest payday in tennis history as he walked away with $4.7 million for clinching the ATP Finals trophy undefeated. “I let him run, let him play,” said Djokovic. “I wanted to be very aggressive and it worked out great. I’m really happy with the performance.” It was Ruud’s fourth loss this year in a major championship game, after he also lost finals at Miami, Roland Garros and the US Open. Ruud has never won a set against Djokovic in four meetings. “In the end it was disappointing to lose these grand finals,” said Ruud. January this year I would probably sign the contract right away. No doubt about that. “It gives me motivation and an appetite for maybe next time – if I ever make it to a final like this again – I hope I can learn from what I did and didn’t get to do this year and see how it goes.” ‘ Djokovic started strongly in Turin and had two break points in Ruud’s very first service game. The Norwegian managed to recover, although he also had to save a break point in the eighth game. Djokovic finally broke Ruud’s serve on the fourth call. And it was at a crucial moment, on set point, and the Serb pumped his fist in the air ecstatically after Ruud sent in a long backhand. Seventh-seeded Djokovic broke again in the fourth game of the second set and there was no turning back for Ruud. Djokovic finished the year with an 18-1 record after winning trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana before reaching the Paris Masters final. His five titles this season also include triumphs at Wimbledon and Rome. And his coach, former runner-up Goran Ivanisevic, had a clear warning about Djokovic’s rivals. “He practices even harder than when he was 22,” said Ivanisevic. “That’s why he’s still so good and that’s why he’s going to get even better.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/35068532/novak-djokovic-ties-roger-federer-sixth-atp-finals-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos