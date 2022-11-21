North Carolina 2, Northwest 1

The national title returns to Chapel Hill for the 10th time.

Northwestern (20-5, 5-3 Big Ten) fell to North Carolina (21-0.6-0 ACC) 2-1 on a chilly championship Sunday in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Tar Heels attacked early in the first quarter and earned their first and only penalty stroke less than six minutes into the game. Striker Erin Matson stepped forward to take the shot and junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz dove to the right to push the ball out of harm’s way. Matson, the five-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year, missed from the penalty spot for the first time this season.

North Carolina dominated the first 15 minutes, as coach Karen Shelton’s squad made five shots, four of them on target. NU failed to register a single shot in the first quarter, but a good defense and Skubisz’s heroics kept the game at 0-0.

Two minutes into the second quarter, the Tar Heels earned their fourth penalty corner of the game. Freshman midfielder Sietske Bruning hit a shot toward goal, which first-year midfielder Ryleigh Heck deflected past Skubisz to put North Carolina ahead 1–0.

With just three seconds left in the first half, the Cats worked the ball into the circle and nearly earned their first penalty corner of the game. However, the on-field call was reversed after a Tar Heel referral revealed senior midfielder Peyton Halsey committed a stick hack. North Carolina ran down in the final seconds and NU trailed 1-0 at halftime.

The Cats offense went dormant in the third quarter, and the Tar Heel defense completely hampered a NU squad that averages 18.5 shots per game. After 45 minutes of play, the Cats still haven’t recorded a shot.

Fifth-year forward Bente Baekers appeared to have a golden opportunity to tie the score with ten minutes left in the game. The Dutch star had the entire close post open but failed to make clean contact with the ball and went wide of the net.

Coach Tracey Fuchs pulled Skubisz with 2:37 left in exchange for an additional forward. This allowed NU to earn its first penalty corner of the match 30 seconds later. Baekers did not miss a second chance and scored her 25th goal of the season to tie the game: 1-1.

Soon after, North Carolina’s Paityn Wirth worked the ball into the circle, which Matson would convert with just over a minute to give the Tar Heels a 2–1 lead.

The Cats were unable to react at short notice and the Tar Heels held on to win their 10th national championship.

Here are three takeaways from the NU National Championship loss to North Carolina.

Take away food

1. Cats entered the National Championship combatively

After finishing as a finalist in the Big Ten Tournament, Fuchs said NU plays in “the top conference in the country. The Cats’ past 10 games have been decided by a one-goal margin, with five of those games going into overtime .

Three of the four teams in the Final Four were Big Ten members, and NU defeated the other two squads, Maryland and Penn State, at least once this season.

2. Cold offensive start

On par with Connecticut’s frigid temperatures, NU failed to score a first-half goal in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels beat the Cats 10-0 in the first two quarters, scoring seven shots on target along with four penalty corners. Fuchs’ team, who thrived on penalty corners all season, had no chance to test North Carolina in the first 30 minutes.

Without six saves from Skubisz in the first half, NU would have dug themselves into a much bigger hole to climb out.

3. Tar Heels prove too much for the Cardiac Cats

NU thrived in the second half of games all season, but North Carolina never let its opponent warm up for too long.

In a two complete team matchup across the board, the aggressive Tar Heel press hampered the Cats for much of the game.

When Baekers finally called in a moment of magic on NU’s only penalty corner of the game with just under two minutes to play, North Carolina fifth-year star Matson reacted immediately to put the game back under Tar Heel’s control.

