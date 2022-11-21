Blue Eagles record a 3-1 opening day record of the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Table Tennis Tournament





THE ATENEO Blue Eagles achieved a 3-1 win-loss record on Day 1 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Table Tennis Tournament at Makati Coliseum yesterday. Mahendra Cabrido collided with Adamson University’s Jed Villaviray to kick off the Blue and White first team game. The national team member got off to a strong start as he won two straight sets against Villaviray, 11-9, 11-8. However, the Adamson player flipped the script, taking three straight sets, 2-3, to give the Soaring Falcons their first team tie point. [First Singles] The short fifth set rally ends with Adamson taking the first team tie while Cabrido commits a return foul. Match score: Ateneo 2 AdU 3

Team draw score: Ateneo 0 AdU 1#UAAPTableTennis@TheGUIDONSports pic.twitter.com/1b8IgwMgev — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 In the second singles match, Andrew Uy swept all three sets against Niko Pineda, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6, giving the Ateneo its first team tie against Adamson, 1-1. Meanwhile, after bouncing back from a handful of returns and receiving errors in the second set, the duo of Sean Uy and Zherdel Fresco increased the points for the Blue Eagles team to two after winning three sets against Amiel Aroma and John Michael Lagorra, 3- 1. Team captain Mark Parman then secured the team from Ateneos on Adamson after surviving a four-set match against Polido, 3-1. [Third Singles] Despite a slow start with Polido leading by 3 points, Parman quickly bounced back to the fourth set, 9-11. Parman’s win seals Ateneos’ win against Adamson for this round! Match score: Ateneo 3 AdU 1

Team score: Ateneo 3 AdU 1 pic.twitter.com/FNrs8jB1Ii — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 Come the Blue Eagles v Far Eastern University (FEU), Cabridos outright heroics vs. Marial Jumuad, 3-0, gave the Ateneos first team tie. Blue Eagle Wrency Abad also boasted impressive results by beating FEU’s Darwin Yunson 3-0 to help Ateneo reach match point. The team from Katipunan started to lose momentum in the first doubles match played by S. Uy and Arman Castillo. Although S. Uy and Castillo caught up with the Tamaraw duo of Peter Cubio and Ken Oblena after dropping the first two sets, their efforts failed to prevent FEU eventually winning the match and leveling the team, 1–3. A. Uy compensated for this loss by defeating FEU’s Drazevik Angcos to credit the Blue and Whites 3-1 team-draw victory over the Tamaraws. [Third Singles] If A. Uy wins the third set 11-3, Blauw-Wit gets another team point and wins the match against FEU! Match score: Ateneo 3 FEU 1

Team Draw Score: Ateneo 3 FEU 1#UAAPTableTennis @TheGUIDONSports pic.twitter.com/X0wCPCNFT0 — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 However, the winning streak of the Blue Eagles team was interrupted by the defending champion University of Santo Tomas (UST). The Tiger Paddlers Ruiz Marcelino defeated A. Uy in three straight sets, 4-11, 8-11, 8-11, to easily earn UST’s first team tie point. [First Singles] Marcelino destroys A. Uy in three consecutive sets. 8-11. This gives UST its first team tie against the Ateneo. Match score: Ateneo 0 UST 3

Team draw score: Ateneo 0 UST 1 #UAAPTableTennis @TheGUIDONSports pic.twitter.com/TQ5VSAW4pk — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 Although Cabrido clinched a team tie for the Blue Eagles in the second singles match against UST’s Eljey Dan Tormis, S. Uy and Fresco failed to escape Prince Garcia and Al J Sanchez in the first doubles match, 0-3 . Abad also lost three consecutive sets to Sevilla, making UST the winner of the team match. Despite the losses to the reigning champions, the Blue Eagles ended their season opener on a high note as they flawlessly cruised past the University of the East (UE) to record the team tie, 3-0. The beatdowns starter A. Uy destroyed UE’s Runmar Quipanes 3-0 in the first singles game, which was followed by a similar clean sweep by Cabrido against Kurt Villarico, 3-0. The team victory was sealed by the duo of Fresco and veteran Jamie de Asis, who defeated the Red Warriors Laridje Legaspi and Kevin Muriel 3-0. [First Doubles] de Asis and Fresco take the third set, 11-8, to declare the Ateneo the winners in their match against UE! Match score: Ateneo 3 UE 0

Team draw score: Ateneo 3 UE 0#UAAPTableTennis@TheGUIDONSports pic.twitter.com/By9Q7PuTFI — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 Ateneos’ next round is on Monday, November 21 at 10:30 AM at the Makati Coliseum against the University of the Philippines.

