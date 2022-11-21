WBB’s West Coast Trip Lines Up San Francisco (Mon) and USC (Wed)





SAN FRANCISCO, California. The University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team is back on the West Coast for the second time in two years, kicking off its trip on Monday with a clash against San Francisco before traveling to Los Angeles for a game at USC. GAME 5: PENN (1-3) in San Francisco (2-2)

Monday, November 21, 2022 | 2:00 PM

San Francisco, California | War Memorial at the Sobrato Center

Watch | Live statistics | Game Notes | History GAME 6: PENN (1-3) at USC (4-0)

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Los Angeles, California | Galen center

Watch | Live statistics | Game notes The series with San Francisco The Quakers meet the Dons for the second time in the program’s history, playing them only once in January 1980 at War Memorial. Penn fell in the matchup, 91-48. The Quakers have a 2–6 record against West Coast Conference opponents, having victories over San Diego and Santa Clara. About San Francisco The Dons enter the game with a 2-2 record and pick up a pair of home wins against Cal State East Bay (79-66) and Troy (84-73). Their two losses have come at the hands of Pac-12 opponents: Washington State (69-63) and more recently USC (74-48) on Saturday at War Memorial. Averaging 68.5 points per game, the Dons have three players with double-digit averages led by Ioanna Krimili with 15. It comes at a cost, though, as they only clip a .290, .241 from the outside the bow shoots. Kennedy Dickie almost averages a double-double, averaging 12.8 points and nine rebounds per game, while shooting .514 from the floor and .455 from three. The series with USC The Quakers encounter the Trojans for the first time in the program’s history. The program has played just three games against Big 12 opponents, each falling to California, Stanford and Washington. About USC The Trojans will host the Quakers with an unblemished record to date early in the season, going 4-0 with wins over CSU Bakerfield (86-41), Idaho State (75-42), San Diego (58- 50), and San Francisco (74-48). Averaging 73.3 points per game, USC is tempered by a 17.3 average from Kadi Sissoko, who shoots 66 percent from the floor, 57.1 from beyond the arc. Destiny Littleton (14.0) and Rayah Marshall (11.5) are each averaged by double digits, while Marshall controlled the pain with 8.8 rebounds. Penn’s last time out The Quakers hosted their first game of the season at The Palestra last Thursday, taking on #24 Villanova in a Big 5 bout. Seven lead changes in the first quarter swung in the Wildcats’ favor the last time, securing an advantage in the second that held the rest of the way for the 67–41 decision. Penn had three players with eight points Kayla Padilla , Mandy McGurk and Stina Almqvist while Floor Toonders and Padilla pulled in a team-high nine rebounds. Back in Cali Penn is back in the Golden State for the second year in a row after playing in the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic last season. The Quakers pulled off a 60-55 victory over UC San Diego before falling to Memphis, 73-68, in overtime. Jordan Obi secured a double-double in the win over the Tritons, dropping 20 points with 10 rebounds. Against the Tigers, Padilla posted a record performance with a career-high 36 points on 13-for-26 shooting, the 10th highest mark in program history. Her 36 points included nine three-pointers, the most in program history in a single game. A look ahead With only one home game in all of November, Penn returns from California to finish the month in La Salle. When the Quakers turn the page to December, they’ll open a 10-game home tilt that extends through January 14. In that stretch, they will face six non-conference opponents and four straight Ivy League tilts against Brown (Jan. 2), Cornell (Jan. 6), Columbia (Jan. 7) and Dartmouth (Jan. 14). #FightOnPenn

