The main Bison football players Sigle, Hart and Gonnella enter the transfer portal – InForum





FARGO One day after the end of the regular season, North Dakota State cornerback Marques Sigle, wide receiver DJ Hart and running back Dominic Gonnella enter the transfer portal. Sigle confirmed that he played his last down with the Bison and confirmed that Hart and Gonnella are also leaving NDSU. “My tank is empty,” Sigle wrote in a message. “Super exhausted. Need a fresh start and environment.” The Bison ended their regular season on Saturday with a 42-21 victory over North Dakota at the Fargodome. NDSU is 9-2 and earned a No. 3 spot for the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs starting next weekend. NDSU has a first round goodbye. Sigle, a sophomore, began to emerge as a reliable defensive player. This season, Sigle appeared in all 11 games, recording 27 tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Western Illinois. Sigle played a key role in NDSU’s cornerback rotation, recording 232 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s third among Bison cornerbacks behind Destin Talbert (495 snaps) and Courtney Eubanks (410). Sigle was the Bison’s top-rated cornerback, according to PFF. His grade of 84.9 topped Talbert (74.4) and Eubanks (61.7). It’s likely that Jayden Price will pick up on Sigle’s snaps. Sigle was also a regular on special teams, including punt coverage, punt return, and punt return. Sigle announced his decision by posting his availability on his Twitter biography. Attempts to reach Bison head coach Matt Entz on Sunday were not immediately successful. Hart and Gonnella also enter the portal. Hart has emerged as a key player in NDSU’s passing game. The wide receiver is coming off his best performance with a career-high 83 receiving yards, including the 76-yard catch against North Dakota. Hart had 13 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season. North Dakota State DJ Hart holds a reception against South Dakota at their football game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Vermillion, South Dakota. Michael Vosburg/The Forum Gonnella rushed for 259 yards and one touchdown on 40 attempts in 10 games. He did not play against Southern Illinois after being called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game against Indiana State. Gonnella was the leading rusher for the Bison his freshman year with 495 yards on 91 attempts. In his sophomore season, Gonella started eight games and played in the first nine before suffering a season-ending injury. He rushed 65 times for 380 yards and two touchdowns. Gonnella did not immediately respond to a message on Sunday evening. Dominic Gonnella of North Dakota State takes on Western Illinois at their football game on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Macomb, Illinois. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

