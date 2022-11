Legendary coach Nick Bollettieri denies reports of his own death

Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who worked with players like Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Mark Philippepoussis and Monica Seles, has been forced to deny reports of his own death. The 91-year-old has been in poor health in recent years, with his daughter posting a photo on social media on Sunday showing a petite Bollettieri, stating that “Dad is about to move on to the next spot.” “Please keep him in your thoughts for a peaceful departure and a wonderful journey,” she added. READ MORE: Qatar first creates unwanted 92-year World Cup READ MORE: Hamilton drops to an all-time low in Formula 1 after 15 years READ MORE: Djokovic takes the biggest payday in tennis history “We love you daddy.” Somehow, news spread on social media that the Hall of Fame member had passed away, with 2006 Australian Open semifinalist Nicolas Kiefer among many offering their condolences. “RIP Nick Bollettieri,” Kiefer wrote, as other outlets posted obituaries. But in a statement on his official Instagram account, the former coach confirmed that the coverage of his death had been greatly exaggerated. “I want to assure everyone that contrary to what you may have heard, I am still very much alive,” he wrote. “Not much can keep this old Italian dog down for long. I have my family here and many visitors, which makes me very happy! “I love all the messages you send, the phone calls and the voicemails you leave. I always say, ‘It’s not easy,’ but it’s definitely worth it. “I’m a lucky guy. I wish you all the best. Nick.” Bollettieri founded his eponymous tennis academy in 1978, with Courier, Agassi and Seles as his most decorated pupils. Phillippousis, Serena and Venus Williams, Mary Pierce and Anna Kournikova also trained under Bollettieri. Nick Bollettieri gives instructions to a young Anna Kournikova. (Simon Bruty/Allsport) “Many tweets and tennis websites say legendary coach Nick Bollettieri passed away today after a photo of him looking bad,” journalist Nick Harris tweeted. “Has been working with Nick for years and his wife Cindi told me this afternoon, ‘Nick is still very much alive, not ready to call it quits’.” Tennis Channel’s Brett Haber added: “I just texted @NickBollettieri, who said, among other things, ‘It’s been a wild ride, but I’m not ready to stop.’ Prayers for one of the most influential and inspiring people tennis has ever known.” For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here! Tennis World No. 1: Here’s every man who has held the top spot since the introduction of computer rankings

