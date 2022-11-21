Sports
Cancer survivor Steve Cash enjoys being inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame – The Rink Live
At the age of 3, Steve Cash was faced with shattering news. Cash had to have his right leg amputated because of osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
But he grew up in the St. Louis area with a love for hockey and eventually landed a career with the US National Sled Hockey Team that was so great that Cash was one of the five inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame on November 30 at St. Paul RiverCentre.
Cash, a 33-year-old from St. Louis, received a call in August from USA Hockey executive Pat Kelleher to tell him the news.
“I actually knew for over a month before they made the announcement that I was being inducted,” he said. “But until they made the announcement, it was almost like it wasn’t even real to me at the time. It was definitely an exciting moment and my family keeps telling me how proud they are of me. It’s definitely been an amazing couple for months after discovering the news.”
Cash will be inducted with Olympians Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Olympic and NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and the late Jim Johannson, a longtime American hockey executive.
“To be able to fulfill my dreams and represent the US by just doing it a different way has exceeded my expectations overall. Knowing the path hockey has taken me is beyond my wildest dreams. To be able to hear that news that I was inducted among the greats of hockey, it’s certainly an honor and a privilege for me. To do it on the 50th anniversary (of the Hall of Fame) is even more special.”
Participate in hockey
Cash grew up with three older brothers: Mike, James, and Donnie. His interest in the game started with them.
“I started skating Rollerblades as therapy,” Cash said. “My parents thought it would be good for me to get into something that would help me with my balance and coordination, walking with a prosthesis.
“My first experience was skating around my back patio with my mom and my brothers started playing hockey. We started playing in the backyard and shooting pucks at each other, taking turns playing goalkeeper, because it was only fair. I was always attracted Even though I was a disabled person and played between able-bodied (people) in inline and ice hockey, I never really considered myself different.
“The funny thing is that my first exposure to sled hockey was when I first started feeling like I didn’t fit in because I was so used to playing those standing sports. That’s when I realized what they did in sleds and I started falling in love to be with the sport.”
At the age of 15 he started playing sled hockey … and realized he still had a lot to learn.
“Because of the dynamics, I didn’t realize how difficult and challenging the sport is,” Cash said of the game, in which players use two sticks instead of one. “It was still hockey no matter what. My first experience with sled hockey was Mike Dowling, who coached the first sled team in St. Louis. He met me at an inline tournament because he heard about my prosthetic.
“It was kind of ironic that I learned about sled hockey on an inline rink, playing stand-up hockey,” said Cash, who added that the hardest part is learning that your arms are your legs in sled hockey. “It’s kind of funny how things turn out. But it was the first stepping stone to some great things I’ve been able to achieve and achieve with some great teammates and great people by my side.”
In 2006, he played for the USA in its first Paralympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy, helping the Americans win a bronze medal.
“Scott Brandon was here in St. Louis and on the national team as a goaltender and Scott did a great job coaching and guiding me through that first season of getting into a sled,” Cash said of 2004. “I was about eight months in a sled when I competed in (national team) tryouts. The funny thing is I was competing against guys who I had seen a video of the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, which was the first time I had seen the sport even saw.
“Here I am, playing against these guys who I had seen win a gold medal a few years before. I don’t have a chance to make this team at the moment. Maybe in a few years I will improve my game” I think they saw a potential in me that I didn’t see, which got me on that team as a backup goaltender. I actually got quite a bit of playing time and good experience and it was instrumental in me becoming the team’s starting goaltender.”
Cash went on to help the U.S. win gold medals at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Paralympics and play in eight world championships (gold in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021; silver in 2013 and 2017; bronze in 2008) .
Of course his first competition at the Paralympic Games is a memory that will stay with him.
“The first time I got on the ice in a Paralympic competition was in Turin, I got a period of action in a match against Sweden,” he said. “At that point I was living out my dreams. No matter how surreal the moment is, you try to take in every moment while at the same time trying to stop the puck.
“There are definitely a lot of emotions going through your mind. I always thrived in that environment because it made me so much more focused, knowing that there is so much at stake. That’s when you let your instincts take over. To be able to compete on the biggest stage in the world… it’s a feeling you can’t duplicate.
His parents were able to make it to the first three of his Paralympic Games experiences, with the 2018 event in South Korea being the one they missed out on. Cash is grateful that his parents were able to take it all with him.
“Any time you get to share a moment like that with them is special,” he said. “They’ve been my rock for so many years, they’re going through cancer treatments, including my parents and brothers. To see them at the games and be able to win a gold medal and do it for them… I couldn’t think of it a better way to celebrate.
“My brothers will be able to make it through the induction ceremony,” said Cash, who also has a grandmother and cousin who will be in attendance. “Fortunately, they can be there and see that with me. To have family with you along the way makes it much more meaningful.”
In 2021, Cash decided to retire from the national team.
In 15 Paralympic games, Cash allowed three goals. At the 2010 Paralympic Games, he set a record after five shutouts and not allowing a goal in Vancouver. Following that performance, Cash was named Best Male Athlete with a Disability at the 2010 ESPYs. He was also named the 2009 Paralympic Sportsman of the Year by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Since his retirement he has started a masters degree in finance, helps coach a youth team and regularly skates on an adult team. And he remains connected to the national team.
“It’s great to still think of myself as a fan and spectator as part of the team,” he said. “I still feel a bit connected to the team. It’s great to see their success without me. They’ve been able to do great things and will continue to do so.”

