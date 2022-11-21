Manika Batra is now starting to play her best table tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Manika Batra’s Asian Cup medal has cemented India’s position as a world power in table tennis, according to her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. He also feels this victory indicates that a first-ever Olympic medal in TT for India is now within reach.

After watching Manika beat some of the best players in the world en route to a bronze medal – the first ever won by an Indian woman in the tournament’s 39-year history – in Thailand on Saturday, Sathiyan said what was even more encouraging : the way she played.

“She was very, very aggressive. It was the best I’ve seen her play. She’s always had the potential to beat the best players in the world, and I think she’s starting to play her best now,” he said .

Manika, 44 in the world ranking, defeated world number 6 and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze medal fight on Saturday. Earlier in the event, she defeated world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China to make it to the quarterfinals. This makes her the first Indian to beat two top 10 players in the same competition.

“I have no words to describe how important this medal is. To medal in a tournament with the best players in the world and beat so many top 10 players along the way – this will inspire all of us in the team. This will inspire us all, show us how India is on the rise and even the Chinese and Japanese can be beaten,” said Sathiyan.

The Asian Cup has been dominated by China – which has seen 125 medals in the event’s 39-year history, compared to India’s two for this year. Sathiyan himself finished sixth at this event in 2019, which was the furthest an Indian had reached in this tournament in this century before Manika’s mammoth killing spree last week.

While Manika Batra opted to take a short break after her bronze medal, Sathiyan is already in France playing for top French club Jura Morez Tennis de Table to get used to the conditions ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier in November, mixed doubles pair Manika and Sathiyan made ranking history by becoming the first ever Indian pair to enter the top five in the world. They are probably the best bet India has on a first ever Olympic medal in table tennis in Paris 2024.

“The next two years will be crucial. Given that Manika is playing at her best, I think we can do miracles. We have the World Championships coming up, then the Asian Games and finally the Olympics in Paris,” Sathiyan said.

Sathiyan also added that this is just the latest phase of the meteoric rise of Indian table tennis over the past five years.

“Indian table tennis has been on the rise since 2017/18. I won my second Pro Tour title, Manika put on a great show at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Not only that, even the juniors are doing well – Sreeja Akula did very well at the CWG this year. Sharath (Kamal) anna has of course been doing this for more than ten years. The attendance is phenomenal. An Olympic medal is not far off,” said Sathiyan.

“India is seen as a huge force all over the world – both in Europe and Asian countries. We are now among the top countries and face to face with them,” he added.