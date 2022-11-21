UNC Field Hockey: Tar Heels win 10th National Championship





For the 10th time in program history and the fourth time in the past five years, the North Carolina Tar Heels hockey national champion! UNC emerged victorious with a 2-1 victory after a battle against Northwestern that literally lasted until the last minute. With just over a minute left to play, Erin Matson added another performance to her already incredible career, scoring a green goal. The Tar Heels were able to hold on from there and seal the title. Carolina has been a fairly high scoring team this year, averaging over four goals per game, but the Wildcats managed to keep them in check for most of the game. Ryleigh Heck gave the Heels a 1-0 lead early in the second quarter, but after that the game was mostly a defensive battle. UNC still had more chances overall, but they couldn’t score a second goal to get a cushion. The game remained at 1-0 until late in the fourth quarter, when it looked like Carolina would hold on to that small lead. With just under two minutes remaining, Northwestern drew their goalkeeper and then scored a goal from a penalty corner, keeping the game alive. With the game suddenly back on the line, UNC needed a hero or two to step forward. Given their dominance in recent years, they had the experience needed to do just that. They got the ball back down the field quickly, and Matson fired a shot through the Northwest defense, answering just 39 seconds after the Wildcats tied the game. Then the remaining seconds ticked away without incident and a title was won. The victory not only gave them their fourth title in five seasons, but also completed a perfect 21-0 season. It also meant a bit of revenge for the Tar Heels. The only blemish in those four out of five years is last year, when the Northwestern team they defeated won the title. The Wildcats also knocked out UNC en route to that title. Most recently, North Carolina has been the big program in NCAA hockey, but this win only further cements it. This year’s title breaks the tie with Old Dominion and gives UNC the solo lead for the most all-time national championships in the sport. They compete in women’s soccer because the two programs at the school hold that distinction. Coach Karen Shelton has been the architect for pretty much everything as she has been at the helm for all 10 national title wins. As for championship goal scorer Matson, she will go down as one of the all-time greatest athletes at UNC and in all college sports. She is on the roster for all titles in the past four in five years and has been a star all along. She looks likely to be named an All-American for the fifth time in her career and has already been named National Player of the Year twice. This was also the second time she scored the national title winning goal her overtime winner gave UNC the championship in the COVID-affected 2020/2021 season. Field hockey in North Carolina has seen a remarkable boom in recent years and may it continue for a long time to come.

