Manika Batra becomes the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup





Asian Cup Table Tennis 2022: Indian table tennis player Manika Batra defeated world No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the Asian Cup 2022 women’s singles bronze medal match in Bangkok, Thailand on 18 November 2022. With the victory, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to medal in the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament. It is also India’s third medal at the continent meeting, with Chetan Baboor winning silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000. He was the only Indian table tennis player to medal at the Asian Cup before that. The union minister Kiren Rijiju also appreciated Manika Batra’s performance via Twitter and also complimented India’s improved performance in sports. Asian Cup 2022 Table Tennis: How did Manika Batra become the first Indian woman to win a medal? Manika Batra defeated 2021 Table Tennis World Cup bronze medalist Hina Hayata at Huamark Indoor Stadium 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-12) in the medal match. Manika Batra led the game 2-1, but Hayata looked poised to tie the game with a 10-6 lead in the fourth game. Nevertheless, Manika Batra, with powerful forehand winners, took the next 6 points and successfully turned the momentum in her favor. Manika Batra is India’s top ranked table tennis player at No. 44 in the world. Table tennis player Manika Batra becomes the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup table tennis tournament with a 4-3 victory over Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei. Manika Batra makes history by becoming the first ever Indian female paddler to medal in the Asian Cup table tennis tournament. She won a bronze medal in style by defeating World No. 6 and 3-time Asian Champion Hina Hayata 4-2 in a bronze medal bout. pic.twitter.com/WCsJ44XRy7 ANNI (@ANI)

November 19, 2022 Manika Batra and Asian Cup 2022 Table Tennis Earlier in the same day, Manika Batra had lost to Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinals. Japanese player number 5 in the world handed Manika Batra a 4-2 defeat after a hard-fought encounter. Earlier in the 2022 Asian Cup table tennis tournament, Manika Batra had beaten the world number 1. 23 Chen Szu Yu of Chinese Taipei in a thrilling quarterfinal to become the first Indian woman to reach the semifinal of the tournament. She had also caused a major defeat to world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round. Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament The Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament is an annual competition held by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union. The first edition of the tournament took place in 1983. The competition consists of men’s and women’s singles, with 16 players qualifying to compete in each event, with a maximum of two players per association. Airport in Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Itanagar

